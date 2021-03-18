The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Healing the World with Optimism” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2020-21 year.
The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. The local contest will be virtual this year.
Winners will receive awards and the winning speeches will be sent to the Zone level, and possibly the District level for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Winners of the District level will be eligible to compete in a regional competition in St. Louis, Missouri, at Saint Louis University.
Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship also held at Saint Louis University. Students could possibly win up to $22,500 in scholarships!
The contest is open to students under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2018.
“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Club President Ray Thomson said. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”
The deadline to turn in an application is April 12, 2021. Students wishing to participate in the oratorical contest can find out more about the contest by emailing Maureen Crombie at crombie0112@gmail.com
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has been active in the community since 1967. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include Students of the Month, Essay Contest, Scholarship program for graduating Seniors, Teacher Appreciation, Tri-Star Basketball, Hero Appreciation Night and volunteering with Neighborhood Navigators and Community Schools.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world. The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually.
Carrying the Mission Statement, “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves. Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year.
To learn more about the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, call 608-630-6101 or visit the organization’s website at www.sunprairieoptimists.org. You can also find them on Facebook at Sun Prairie Optimist Club.
