Sun Prairie police have a person of interest in custody in connection with an Aug. 12 armed robbery and high-speed pursuit into the City of Madison.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the SPPD said at 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday morning August 12, Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) officers responded to 1310 Park Circle for a report of an armed robbery that just occurred.
Information received was that four males with handguns robbed several victims of items including $1,500 in cash and a Play Station 4 video game system, which was recovered by officers later.
Konopacki said one of the victims gave a description of the suspect vehicle as a black Dodge Charger with red racing stripes. While responding to the Park Circle area, an officer located that occupied vehicle parked at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main St.
Officers attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, with another Sun Prairie officer positioned at West Main Street and Highway 151. That officer deployed vehicle tire deflating spikes. Two of the fleeing suspect vehicle’s tires were hit with the spikes.
Konopacki said the pursuit continued onto southbound 151 and the vehicle lost the two spiked tires on the highway.
The pursuit entered the City of Madison on East Washington Avenue, with the suspect vehicle was pulling away from Sun Prairie officers by driving more than 100-110 miles per hour on two rims and sparks flying from the rims.
Konopacki said due to these factors, along with the suspect vehicle entering a more populated area in Madison, the pursuit was ended by the SPPD.
Madison Police Department located the suspect vehicle abandoned at East Washington and Lien Road.
With the assistance of the Capital Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Madison Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol, a K9 track was completed with no results. A pistol stolen from a Madison owner was located inside the abandoned suspect vehicle.
Sun Prairie Police has a person of interest in custody at the Dane County Jail.
Konopacki said the incident remains under very active investigation and criminal charges are pending. More information will be released when it becomes available.
Individuals with further information regarding the incident are asked to contact the SPPD's Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.