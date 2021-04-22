The City of Sun Prairie Police Department, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24 at the Sun Prairie City Hall located at 300 E. Main St., Sun Prairie.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., interested individuals can bring their old and unused prescriptions to the parking lot of city hall for the drive thru disposal site.
Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) staff will be on hand to collect the prescriptions and safely dispose of them. There is no cost for the disposal and the event is open to anyone.
“Last year, Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back led the nation, and Wisconsinites can help our state remain a national leader in this important effort to fight prescription painkiller abuse. By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.
The collection effort will continue to bring focus to the issue of prescription painkiller abuse in Wisconsin. Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Find your nearby drug disposal location online at https://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback/find-a-take-back-location/.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
Guidelines
All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.
Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams,
vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal
care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.
• Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
• Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
• Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.
Community members are also reminded that many drug disposal boxes are open year-round. The SPPD offers a collection box in the foyer between city hall and the SPPD east precinct at 300 E. Main St. that is open 24 hours a day.
To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, those dropping off medications should wear a mask and practice physical distancing when visiting a drug disposal site.
