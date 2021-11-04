The Sun Prairie Police Department is celebrating its 22nd Annual “Shop with a Cop” program this year on Saturday, Dec, 4.
Shop with a Cop is a community-based program that assists specially selected elementary school students in shopping for their families at Christmas time, when they would not ordinarily be able to do so.
The students are selected by school staff and shop with officers from the Sun Prairie Police Department who volunteer their time for the program.
"We have already had 21 awesome years and are looking forward to our 22nd with this successful program," remarked Officer Amy Bolling, who coordinates the program for SPPD.
The children selected for the program shop with money donated by many individuals and businesses from the community of Sun Prairie.
The 22nd Annual “Shop with a Cop” day on Saturday Dec. 4 begins at 8 a.m., with the children and officers having breakfast provided by Burger King. The group is then transported by Kobussen buses to Walmart, located at 1905 McCoy Road, to shop for their families.
Children and officers return to the SPPD to wrap their gifts and receive special gifts, which have included T-shirts donated by CopperFire Tees. The Shop with a Cop event is scheduled to conclude at approximately 11 a.m., when the children return to their homes with their wrapped gifts for their families to await Christmas Day.
“Over the past 21 years we've been able to make Christmas a little brighter for over 295 families in the Sun Prairie area and will continue to do so each year,” remarked Bolling. “This program is a great experience for both the children and the officers, hoping to make the holidays a little nicer for everyone.”
For more information or if you would like to make a donation to the program, contact Officer Amy Bolling by phone at 608-837-7336 or via email: abolling@cityofsunprairie.com.