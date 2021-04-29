The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating the death of a 64-year-old female on Thursday, April 29.
Sgt, Nolan Pickar from the SPPD said at 4:07 p.m. the SPPD, Sun Prairie EMS and Sun Prairie Fire were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Main Street for a deceased subject in a vehicle.
Police are investigating the death, which Pickar said does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
Pickar said the 64-year-old female is not being identified at this time pending family notification.
