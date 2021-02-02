In a pre-recorded virtual announcement featuring the city's Jimmy the Groundhog mascot, Jimmy failed to see his shadow and told Mayor Paul Esser there would be an early spring in 2021.
Mayor Paul Esser praised the prediction, which was recorded last week at The Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie for the first time this year without a live audience and a live groundhog.
The pre-recorded program featured the Jimmy mascot working out with other costumed mascots including Booker, the Book'n It Run mascot; playing pickleball with Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom on a snowy pickelball court, and picking up his favorite coffee at Beans 'n Cream Bakehouse in Sun Prairie.
The broadcast on KSUN also featured predictions from KIDS-4 kids and an introduction from KIDS-4 program participants, as well as vintage video from 2007 featuring former mayor Joe Chase singing "Groundhog Carols" including "Groundhog Day" sung to the tune of "Jingle Bells" and "Jimmy the Little Brown Groundhog" to the tune of "Frosty the Snowman."
46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl also read an annual proclamation from Wisconsin's governor, this year from Gov. Tony Evers, celebrating Sun Prairie as the Groundhog Capital of the World and Jimmy's weather predicting prowess.
The broadcast also featured 2004 video featuring former mayors JoAnn Orfan and then new mayor Dave Hanneman, and 2001 video of Orfan kissing Jimmy the Groundhog before delivering the bad news of six more weeks of winter. It also featured 2005 video of Hanneman saying "There's my ear and no blood?" to Jimmy before translating Jimmy's prediction of an early spring.
The video also featured footage from 2012 with Mayor John Murray delivering a translation of an early spring and 2007 footage with Zach Henderson interviewing groundhog handler Jerry Hahn with the 9th Jimmy the Groundhog. The video will continue to air on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum cable and channels 13 and 1013 on TDS Cable) and on demand at ksun.tv.
