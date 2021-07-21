The City of Sun Prairie will receive $849,000 in Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Signals and Intelligent Transportation Systems Standalone Program (SISP) money to fund projects that improve the safety and efficiency of roadway intersections in Sun Prairie.
The city has been notified that funding has been allocated from WisDOT to improve two important intersections:
Main and Church Street – Improvements will include rehabilitation of the existing traffic signal infrastructure to include signals over each approach lane, video detection, and pedestrian countdown times.
Windsor and Bird Street – Improvements will include a complete replacement of the traffic signal infrastructure and a reconstruction of the channelizing islands and pedestrian curb ramps to improve the safety, operations, and efficiency of the intersection.
While WisDOT will provide a total of $849,000 towards these projects, the city is contributing an additional $85,022. The projects are slated to begin construction in 2024.
“We were excited to receive funding from WisDOT to continue improving the safety and efficiency of our city’s roadway intersections," City of Sun Prairie Public Services Director Adam Schleicher stated. "We look forward to working closely with WisDOT to complete these projects.”
The city received a $1.9 million grant from WisDOT in December 2020 through the Highway Safety Improvement Program to improve safety at six intersections. Those projects will begin construction in 2023.