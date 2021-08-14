Sun Prairie School Board members heard a confirmed commitment to classroom safety and equitable hiring practices during their Monday, Aug. 9 board meeting.
Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Student Policy and School Operations Nick Reichhoff summarized a presentation he gave via screencast to the board, which described infection mitigation strategies for this fall that included students and staff wearing masks indoors.
The screencast (and accompanying PDF available in the board packet and with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) included that the decisions for Fall 2021 must be designed to:
• Ensure safety and wellbeing of students, families, and staff;
• Minimize pivots that disrupt the learning environment; and
• Meet community expectation to maximize in-person instruction.
Masks are required by all students (4K-12) and adults inside school district facilities and at indoor district activities, effective Monday, Aug. 9. In making the masks mandatory, Reichhoff pointed to universal masking for schools, which is recommended by:
• American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP);
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC);
• Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS); and,
• Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC).
And as justification, pointing to increased reports of cases of the delta variant of COVID-19, Reichhoff said in Dane County in June, average daily case counts were in the single digits, but currently, the average daily case count is over 60.
As part of the PDF, Reichhoff said universal masking means the following:
• Quarantining — With masking, students do not quarantine due to classroom-based exposure
• Cohorting — With masking, cohorting is not required
• Distancing — With masking, strict distancing is not needed
In other words, if masks are optional, then quarantining, cohorting, and distancing change, and these changes would be more intrusive to the learning environment or disrupt students’ ability to attend in-person.
At least one parent praised the actions. In public comments to the board, Sarada Weber — the parent of two children with respiratory diseases — applauded the district’s decision to implement masks for students and staff.
“I know the mask debate has been made political,” Weber wrote to the board, “but I was so reassured to learn masks would be mandated this year. The point of the mask is to protect others. Know by mandating masks, you are protecting my two baby girls who do not yet have access to vaccines.
“We don’t have enough data to know how COVID would affect them,” Weber added, “but we do know any respiratory infection damages their lungs and impacts their lifespan.
“I know there will be voices that disagree with mine,” Weber concluded in her letter, “but as administrators and district leaders hear those voices of criticism, please take comfort that the giggles of my masked girls will also be heard and they will be ready for school.”
Board Governance Officer Tom Weber made his comments after Reichhoff summarized his report.
“I guess one of the comments I want to make is directed at our community,” Weber said, adding he has full faith that the work to make difficult decisions includes looking at all COVID-related safety data, and that masking was the best decision even though it has become political. He said he wants the community to know that it is not a political decision.
Equity recruiting efforts continuing
Sun Prairie Area School District Human Resources Director Chris Sadler conducted a panel discussion about Recruiting, Hiring and Retaining Educational Leaders with Sun Prairie High School Principal Renee Coleman, Principal Cynthia Bell from Meadow View Elementary School and Michael Morgan Jr., the district’s new Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion who previously served as principal at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
All three admitted to wanting to join the district so they could not only be the change in the district, but encourage others they knew in the educational community to come to Sun Prairie.
“This is not something that we do — this is something that we live and breathe,” Coleman told the board, referring to equity and inclusion efforts in the district.
Morgan said, “For me, I think it was the vision.”
He said he knows SPASD knows the district looks different today than it did 20 years ago, and that the slogan “Every Child Every Day” meshes with his own educational philosophy.
“When I applied, I was skeptical . . .”Morgan admitted. He asked himself it he wanted to apply to a district where there was not a lot of diversity among staff?
After Morgan met Nick Reichhoff, he believed Reichhoff cared about him, PPA and SPASD.
“As I think about it, had I not decided on Sun Prairie . . . that still would have developed the beginning of a pretty positive relationship,” Morgan said.
Board members agreed that diverse staffers telling other would-be diverse hires about the positive environment in the district might be the best recruiting technique of all.
Sadler said people coming to SPASD are looking at who the leaders are as well as the equity framework.
“It starts with that leadership at the building level,” Sadler said.
One community member, who praised the district for its efforts to hire more leaders of color, wanted to know the plan to retain all three administrators of color on the panel.
“If our newly hired leaders of color are not supported,” remarked Tracy Frank, “they will leave and go elsewhere.”
Frank also asked in her letter to the board how the wider community could also support these leaders of color in the district and in their buildings. “Some of these leaders have only been in Sun Prairie a short time and as all those in education know, relationships matter when it comes to feeling welcome, safe and supported,” Frank wrote. “Again, thank you for this investment in our children.”