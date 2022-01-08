Sorry, an error occurred.
Brenda Sukenik
Joy Matthews
The City of Sun Prairie will extend its two-week employee paid leave benefit for COVID-related absences into 2022.
The federal government mandated that employers provide paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave during the first year of pandemic.
The City of Sun Prairie extended the benefit after the federal mandate ended on Dec. 31, 2020.
Numbers show that the benefit is being used by city employees.
In 2020, 1,001 hours were used and in 2021, 1,202 were used, Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik said.
The benefit is available to 233 regular full-time and part-time employees for COVID illnesses or vaccine reactions.
City employees can’t carry over any unused 2021 COVID leave benefit.
Joy Matthews, a QBE Insurance Human Resources manager and city Personnel Committee member, said many private companies are extending the COVID-19 benefit.
Matthews called it an “employee-friendly” policy because employees didn’t have to use vacation or sick time for COVID-19 related absences. The city’s Personnel Committee approved the extension.
City employees can also continue to carry over two weeks of paid time off, instead of one week, under a policy extension approved by the City of Sun Prairie Personnel Committee.
Sun Prairie Police Officers who work a 6-3 shift can carry over 12 days.
Sukenik said city employees taking time off rose last year over 2020 as travel opened up and vaccinations and boosters were available.
