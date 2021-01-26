Sun Prairie Area School District logo (2018)
Citing the weather, the Sun Prairie Area School District has canceled classes for Jan. 26, 2021.

A winter weather advisory remains in place until noon throughout southern Wisconsin, including the Sun Prairie area. The advisory includes the possibility of blowing and drifting of between four and six inches of anticipated snowfall.

SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron left voice mail messages for SPASD parents explaining the closure, which was accompanied by a statement emailed to parents.

"Due to the weather we are canceling school today," the district wrote in an email sent at 5:33 a.m. "We will not have virtual learning either as we were not able to make sure that all students have the materials needed. There will not be any sports or activities today. Please stay safe and have a good day."

