The members of the 2020-22 term of Dane County Board Supervisors were sworn in Tuesday, April 28 in a county board meeting held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supervisor Analiese Eicher (District 3 – Sun Prairie) was elected County Board Chair, and has now named appointments to the Dane County Board’s seven standing committees and four other committees of the Dane County Board.
“Much of the work of the county board is done by the standing committees, with the full board acting on committee recommendations,” said Eicher. “This is a talented group of new and returning board members, and I am confident the work of each committee will reflect their priorities and dedication to the residents of Dane County in these challenging times.”
The committees will soon be holding their first meetings, which will be done remotely. Agendas and minutes for these meetings can be found at https://dane.legistar.com. Election of officers will take place at each of the committee’s first meetings.
“At this point, we need to continue to meet remotely to keep the public, staff, and county board members safe during this public health crisis,” said Eicher.
The appointments of county board supervisors to each committee include:
ENVIRONMENT, AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES -- Ritt, Chawla, Gray, Hatcher, Levin, McGinnity.
HEALTH AND HUMAN NEEDS -- Doyle, Adkins, Bare, Downing, Haasl, Kilmer, Wegleitner.
PERSONNEL AND FINANCE -- Miles, Audet, Chenoweth, Eicher, Erickson, Schauer, Stubbs.
PUBLIC PROTECTION AND JUDICIARY -- McCarville, Andrae, Bayrd, Joers, Krause, Peterson, Schwellenbach.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION -- Ratcliff, DeGarmo, Ripp, Rusk, Veldran.
ZONING AND LAND REGULATION -- Bollig, Doolan, Kiefer, Peters, Smith.
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE -- Eicher, Bayrd, Chawla, DeGarmo, Erickson, Haasl, Peters
Continuing County Board Committees
Land Conservation Committee: Ritt, Chawla, Downing, Gray, Hatcher, Levin, McGinnity (plus a citizen member to be designated by the Farm Service Agency county chair)
UW Extension Committee: Stubbs, Downing, Joers, McGinnity, Ratcliff, Ripp
City County Liaison Committee: Schauer, Doolan, Kilmer
Kassel – Dane County Task Force: Erickson, Downing, McCarville, Ratcliff, Veldran
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, and sets policy for county operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and county finance. The Dane County Board of Supervisors meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. in Room 201 of the City-County Building.
