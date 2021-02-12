Wisconsin ranked first among the top five snap bean producing states and third among corn producing states in 2020, according to figures announced by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
In 2020 there were 56,600 acres of snap beans harvested in Wisconsin with a total production of 5.66 million hundredweight (cwt). Fresh market production accounted for 181,100 cwt and had a value of $9.02 million.
Production of snap beans for processing totaled 272,529 tons and was valued at $26.3 million. Wisconsin maintained its number one ranking in production of processing snap beans with 38 percent of the nation’s production. U.S. snap bean production totaled 14.8 million cwt.
Sweet corn production in Wisconsin for 2020 totaled 9.99 million cwt from 57,100 harvested acres.
Fresh market production totaled 429,700 cwt and was valued at $15.9 million. Processing production accounted for 478,141 tons and had a value of $33.6 million. Wisconsin remained in third place for processing sweet corn production in 2020. U.S. sweet corn production totaled 62.9 million cwt.
Wisconsin farmers produced 1.14 million cwt of green peas in 2020. There were 27,700 harvested acres. Fresh market production totaled 3,400 cwt for a total value of $884,000. The 56,274 tons of processing green pea production had a value of $13.3 million. Pea production in the U.S. totaled 5.50 million cwt.
Wisconsin farmers produced 1.82 million cwt of carrots in 2020 from 3,500 harvested acres with a total value of production of $8.48 million. U.S. carrot production totaled 31.1 million cwt. There were 2,100 acres of pumpkins harvested in Wisconsin in 2020 with a total value of production of $3.24 million.
