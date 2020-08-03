The Sun Prairie School Board on July 27 voted to raise Sun Prairie Area School District 2020-21 meal prices by 10 cents for lunches, but did not raise student breakfast or milk prices.
Elementary lunch prices for 2020-21 will be $2.85, while middle school lunches will cost $3.10 each and $3.20 at Sun Prairie High School.
“It is recommended that lunch prices be increased by 10 cents per meal for the 2020-21 fiscal year so the Nutrition Program can remain financially self-supporting. This small increase helps the program to cover increased costs of both products and services (primarily food and labor),” wrote SPASD Director of School Nutrition Kathy Walker in a report to the board.
In her report, Walker cited a requirement adopted in July 2011. Section 205 – Paid Lunch Equity of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 (HFFKA) requires school food authorities participating in the National School Lunch Program to raise lunch prices for the paid lunch category when the average weighted lunch price is less than the difference between federal free and the federal paid lunch reimbursements.
Walker wrote the regulation was created to ensure sufficient funds are provided to the non-profit school food service account for meals served to students not eligible for free or reduced priced meals.
During the past school year, the SPASD experienced a 12.3 percent increase through February in the average number of breakfasts served — from 951 in 2018-19 to 1,085 breakfasts in 2019-20 — and a 2.5 percent increase in the number of lunches served from 3.949 in 2018-19 to 4,052 lunches in 2019-20.
During summer, meal boxes containing 5 lunches and 5 breakfasts for each child have been available at CH Bird, Northside, Westside, Camden Court Apartments, Musket Ridge Neighborhood, and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. As of July 11, Walker said 55,328 total lunches and breakfasts have been served.
As part of her report to the board entitled “State of the Plate,” Walker said the School Nutrition program experienced several successes before COVID-19 shut down in-person meal service.
Among those successes was National School Breakfast Week. During the week of March 2nd-6th for breakfast at every school, SPASD invited community members, district staff and city employees served students breakfast. Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder was among those who volunteered as a breakfast server.
“National School Breakfast Week has highlighted the opportunity we have each morning to set the tone for our students, regardless of whether they eat with us or not,” Walker wrote in her report. “A friendly smile and ‘good morning’ can make all the difference in their world. We do so much more than just serve safe and healthy food. We love what we do, and we love that so many others wanted to join us in feeding children.”
Another success in getting Wisconsin-grown food into the schools happened on Oct. 10, 2019, when the district hosted its second annual “Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch” at SPASD elementary schools. The district partnered with Oakwood Fruit Farm in Richland Center to supply local apples for every student to “crunch!”
“We ordered enough apples so every student in the district could crunch a farm fresh, local variety,” Walker said, adding that some principals used carts to hand out apples.
Another relatively new success was the addition of hydroponic lettuce grown by SPASD students. Walker said Agriculture Teacher Krist Kvalheim and the School Nutrition Department partnered to grow produce in Krist’s agricultural classroom that can be served to students on the salad bar. Green leaf lettuce was harvested and walked right upstairs to be served at Sun Prairie High School’s kitchen to be cleaned and served on the salad bar so students could enjoy during lunch.
“Teachers and students commented on how aromatic and fresh-tasting it was,” Walker said, adding that most of the lettuce was eaten as soon as it was served. She said she plans to work with Kvalheim and the agriculture department to explore what other produce might be grown using hydroponics and the school’s greenhouse during the 2020-21 school year.
The program also purchased several pieces of equipment during the past two years, including:
• Hot and cold food transport boxes for all elementary schools - double cart system;
• Freezers purchased for Eastside, CH Bird, Westside, and Royal Oaks;
• Convection ovens for Horizon (1), Northside (2) and Patrick Marsh (2);
• New dishwashers at Northside and Cardinal Heights;
• A new milk cooler at Prairie View;
• During the 2018-19, school year, implemented pin pads for student entry of meals in Infinite Campus; and
• Implementing a new Equipment Replacement Plan in 2020-21.
Lunch deficits down during 2019-20
A total of 29.3 percent of student school lunch diners were free or reduced lunch students, according to information compiled and presented by Walker.
Negative balances in most school lunch accounts declined as of June 12, 2020 when compared to the same date in 2019. That’s because SPASD collected $22,404.05 this year from past years’ balances. The district received $12,272.77 in donations this year to students’ meal accounts.
That leaves a balance of $57,312 in 2020 versus $89,804 in 2019, according to figures compiled by Walker.
In order to combat negative account balances, SPASD has increased social worker involvement and hosted a back to school event.
The SPASD works with social workers to identify families building debt so that direct communication will either encourage them to fill out an application for free or reduced price meals, or gently remind them to pay on their account.
Last year, the School Nutrition Department set up a station at Patrick Marsh Middle School to work with families on filling out applications, answering questions and collecting delinquent balances. “This has been successful in helping to collect a large amount of the student debt from families,” Walker said.
In the future
Besides a small increase in lunch prices, planned program improvements for the 2020-21 school year include introducing new food items to students throughout the school district and buying more locally grown (Wisconsin) foods including produce.
Walker said the department is in the midst of updating policies relating to COVID-19. For example, if students come back to school this year, they will not be able to use the pin pad for school lunches.
COVID-19 is also resulting in the department developing a Community School Meal Emergency Playbook. Walker said the department also wants to begin piloting food banks at schools along with clothes closets at Sun Prairie schools.
“I think everybody in the community really should watch your presentation,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board member Carol Albright said, adding that she learned a lot.
Schroeder thanked Walker for her reports and her department’s efforts, adding that the district wants to make sure students in the district get the nutrition they need during and after school.
