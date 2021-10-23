Sun Prairie DECA (an organization of dedicated business and marketing students) are once again offering free assistance with fall yard clean up to senior citizens interested in receiving volunteer help.
Sun Prairie DECA has enjoyed offering this free service to senior citizens for almost 10 years and have raked leaves at 250 homes in that time. This success was due in part to support from the East Madison Home Depot with assistance providing paper yard waste bags.
This year, DECA hopes to build continue the success of this event and provide this assistance to as many senior citizens needing the assistance. DECA continues to receive a great response from community members in need of assistance and continues to seek out additional households in need of fall yard clean-up assistance.
DECA has planned their raking event for the weekend before the city of Sun Prairie’s final yard waste removal date, ensuring all recipients of DECA’s services will have their yard waste removed on time.
Volunteer students will travel to the homes of those interested in receiving this assistance during the morning of Saturday, Nov. 13. Homeowners do not need to be home to have the student volunteers complete their fall yard clean up.
Student volunteers will be respectful of your landscaping, and properly bag the leaves up and leave them on the curb for the city to pick up the following week. Yard waste bags have again been graciously donated by The Home Depot.
Individuals with questions or who are interested in receiving the free assistance with their fall yard clean up should call David Rippl weekdays after 3:15 p.m. at 608-834-6786. They will be asked to provide a name, address, and phone number. The same information can also be emailed to djrippl@sunprairieschools.org.
Individuals may call or email their information through Nov. 11. Please note assistance can only be provided to those within Sun Prairie city limits.