The Sun Prairie City Council on Nov. 2 approved a resolution officially hiring Waunakee Deputy Village Administrator Caitlin Stene as the city’s new Director of Administrative Services.
A memo to the council from City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik reads that the city received 62 applications for the position, with staff interviews, multiple assessment exercises, backgrounds and professional reference checks conducted for the final candidates.
Before serving as the Deputy Village Administrator for Waunakee, Stene served as Village Administrator/Clerk for the Village of Cross Plains. Along with her nine years of relevant public sector experience, she has a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas. Stene replaced Connie DeKemper, who resigned and moved out of state.
The city’s Director of Administrative Services is a department head position and per city ordinance, requires the city administrator to provide a recommendation for Committee of the Whole approval. The Committee of the Whole then recommends the candidate for confirmation by the city council.
Prairie Lakes traffic study contract OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Engineering Director Tom Veith, alders approved a scoring recommendation to award a traffic study and adaptive signal analysis contract to KL Engineering for $110,154.
A memo to alders from Veith stated the portion of Grand Avenue near Prairie Lakes has continued to see increases in traffic as Prairie Lakes builds out and there is a need to optimize multiple flows of traffic in and around this shopping district.
On Aug. 31, the city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a traffic study including adaptive signal analysis contract with the most competitive proposal. Submissions were due Sept. 21 and the evaluation team met on Sept. 28 to score the proposals, with the evaluation team using a new RFP template scoring process.
The new process included scoring Qualifications for the Firm, the Relevant Experience of the Firm, Costs, Sustainability, DBE/WBE, and Local Preference. Cost was factored into the score after the evaluation team members submitted their scores for the other categories.
KL scored the highest on the evaluation with an average score of 80.39, followed closely by AE Com at 77.40 and Strand at 77.04.
Veith’s memo recommending awarding the contract to KL Engineering, which has done business with the city before, completing the West Main Street Traffic Study.
Acting on a recommendation memo from Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler, alders awarded a $101,287 contract for a new automated materials handler and sorter to Envisionware of Duluth, Ga. The library’s Capitol Improvement Project budget included a $110,000 expenditure to replace the item.
In her memo, Hetzler pointed out the library’s current sorter is 10 years old and has reached the end of its life cycle and the vendor, Bibliotheca, is “increasingly unable to locate replacement components needed to support this system.”
Two vendors, Envisionware and Bibliotheca offer systems that are compatible with the SPPL’s Integrated Library System (ILS). Hetzler said both vendors submitted proposals and both vendors had access to photos and detailed measurements of the workspace.
After in-person on-site meetings, drawings, proposal reviews, and communication via email and virtual platforms, staff concluded the Envisionware Custom 6-Bin sorter would best fit the library’s current and future needs based on Envisionware’s responsiveness, technical knowledge, and design flexibility within the SPPL’s current and potential future space.
The SPPL staff used an evaluation matrix to score and recommend a sales agreement for a Custom 6-bin Sorter with Envisionware in the amount of $101,286.96, and recommended Cardinal Construction to perform wall opening modifications and repairs in the amount of $2,440 and a $40 data connection solution in the form of a5-port unmanaged switch. The total cost of the project is $103,766.96.
Alders approved the purchase as part of its Consent Agenda during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Highway 19/Grand and Grand/Blue Heron contract, budget amendment OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from City Engineering Director Tom Veith, alders approved an $88,460 contract with Kapur Engineering to design the Highway 19-Grand Avenue and Grand Avenue-Blue Heron Boulevard intersection improvements.
Veith’s memo to alders said as part of the Sun Prairie Area School District West High School project, a Traffic Impact Analysis was performed and due to expected increases in traffic volume there were certain intersection improvements that were agreed to in the Developer Agreement for the new high school.
As part of the same developer agreement, the city agreed to coordinate the design and construction of the improvements and SPASD will reimburse for services rendered for design and construction.
On Aug. 27, the city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for intersection and traffic signal design contract with the most competitive proposal. Submissions were due Sept. 24 and the evaluation team met on Oct. 5 to score the proposals.
The evaluation team utilized the new RFP template’s scoring process, which included scoring Qualifications for Firm, Relevant Experience of Firm, Costs, Sustainability, DBE/WBE, and Local Preference. Cost was factored into the score after the evaluation team members submitted their scores for the other categories.
Five potential vendors submitted proposals, with Kapur & Associates scoring highest at 80.60, followed by KL Engineering at 69.15.
Others submitting proposals included JT, Strand and MSA Professional Services.
According to the resolution approved by the council, city engineering staff determined that Kapur & Associates, Inc. underestimated the amount of on-site inspection required for this project and estimated an additional $43,120 of missing costs, bringing the project total to $131,580. With this increase, Kapur & Associates maintained the highest average score.
The resolution called for a budget amendment of $31,580 to help pay for the project, which had been budgeted at $100,000.
Alders approved the budget amendment unanimously during the Nov. 2 meeting.
Budget amendment approved for hybrid vehicle purchase
Acting on a recommendation from Public Works Operations Manager Ben John, alders approved a $5,231 budget amendment to purchase a new hybrid Ford Escape for the Sun Prairie Public Works Department.
According to John’s memo, the approved 2021 Capital Improvement Plan included $18,900 for the replacement of Unit 318, a 2009 Ford Focus that is used by city staff. In line with the “Sustainable Sun Prairie” strategic priority set by the City Council, Fleet staff explored other options than the like-for-like replacement of Unit 318.
With the assistance of Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc, Public Works and Fleet staff received a fleet assessment from the Wisconsin Office of Energy Innovation and Wisconsin Clean Cities, which identified opportunities to transition the city’s fleet to more sustainable and fuel efficient vehicles.
Fleet staff selected a Ford Escape Hybrid as an appropriate replacement vehicle, through State of Wisconsin contract pricing the small SUV is $24,131. Per the fleet assessment, the hybrid option would save the city roughly $9,000 in fuel expenses alone for the life of the vehicle.
Staff proposed a budget amendment of $5,231 to fund the purchase of a Ford Escape Hybrid. The additional funding for the vehicle would come from the Fleet Enterprise Fund.
The budget amendment was reviewed and recommended for council approval by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee at its Oct. 12 meeting.