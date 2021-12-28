The Wied family recently posed for this photo coinciding with the announcement that Russ Wied will be a candidate for District 4 Alder in the City of Sun Prairie. In the photo (from left) Jordan Wied, Katie Erickson Wied, Tyler Wied, Russ Wied and Jaimie Wied.
A 25-year resident of District 4 has filed nomination papers to seek the seat currently being held by Mary Polenske on the Sun Prairie City Council.
Russ Wied said he has enjoyed watching the city grow while watching his three children do the same.
“I have enjoyed participating in community athletics and activities with many of you and then supporting, coaching and umpiring many of your children to hopefully make their experiences just a little more enjoyable,” Wied said.
A lifelong resident of Wisconsin, Wied graduated from the strong farming community of Pulaski and was an all-conference athlete in baseball, and contributed to the State Championship game in football.
A UW-Whitewater graduate, Wied also played for the football and track teams, majored in Management Computer Systems with a minor in Computer Science, but confessed, “my original love was Political Science.”\
Wied said his professional life has been in Information Technology, managing teams and initiatives in the Insurance industry for 22 years, and for the State of Wisconsin most recently for 12 years.
“I am now ready to continue to make this city a great place to live, grow, play and work,” Wied said. “I will hear the interests of each of my neighbors and friends in District #4, and represent them on City Council.”
The candidate asked for the support of District 4 residents as he campaigns for the spring election.
“Spread the word,” Wied added, “and know I would be honored to have your endorsement, support and vote as your next Alderperson on Tuesday, April 5!”