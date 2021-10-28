The Sun Prairie Area School District has selected Chad Whalley as the associate principal of Sun Prairie West High School, which will open its doors to students in grades 9-12 in the fall of 2022.
Whalley has a strong background in education and educational leadership. He currently works as the associate principal at Sun Prairie East High School. He also previously worked as a music educator and at an international school in Frankfurt, Germany to develop and build a music department. He has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Silver Lake College and earned his school principal licensure from Viterbo University.
As a parent of two children in the district, a community member of 20 years, and a 20-year employee of the district, Whalley looks forward to bringing these perspectives to the administrative team tasked with opening Sun Prairie's second comprehensive high school.
Whalley will continue in his role throughout the 2021-22 school year at Sun Prairie East High School as associate principal, and will officially begin his work as Associate Principal at Sun Prairie West High School on July 1, 2022.
The search for Sun Prairie West High School’s principal will begin in January. During the last few months, the SPASD has had two part-time retired district administrators filling in as planning principals to assist with instructional and operational preparation.