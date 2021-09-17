The Sun Prairie Plan Commission voted to recommend that a proposed business park to be located in the Town of Sun Prairie be zoned industrial rather than commercial as part of its 41-minute meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Bailey Business Park LLC is requesting approval of an extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) Preliminary Plat for Bailey Business Park, consisting of eight commercial lots on approximately 39 acres of land in the Town of Sun Prairie.
City Planner Sarah Sauer wrote in her report to the commission that the plat is located directly adjacent the city’s southeast municipal boundary and just east of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The proposed business park’s parcels are currently zoned Agriculture through the Town of Sun Prairie’s zoning jurisdiction, but are planned to be re-zoned to Commercial and remain under town jurisdiction.
Sauer wrote in her report the city has approval authority over subdivision plats and land divisions for areas located in the ETJ as allowed by state law.
While state law provides the city with the opportunity to review and comment on the plat prior to final approval, its authority is limited and the city does not have any extraterritorial agreements or Cooperative Plans with the Town of Sun Prairie, and therefore has limited influence on land use, Sauer wrote in her report.
State law limits the city’s review authority in these ways:
• The city may control future rights-of-way in its ETJ through official mapping if the town does not also have an official map.
• The city may deny a proposed plat in an ETJ if determine the land is unsuitable for proposed development.
• The city may conditionally approve a plat based on the “quality of the subdivision or land division.”
• The city may impose minimum lot size requirements on an ETJ plat, but the lot size must apply regardless of use and density.
• May not impose city requirements and specifications for public improvements as a condition of approval (i.e. requiring curb and gutter; storm sewer).
• May not impose land division design standards (i.e. cul-de-sac lengths; curve radii).
• May not deny an ETJ plat based on land use.
• May not regulate the density of development in its ETJ.
• May not cite “implementing our Comprehensive Plan” as a rationale for any action on a land division.
• May not condition approval of a plat in its ETJ on annexation of a proposed subdivision to the city.
In her report to the commission Sauer also noted the preliminary plat shows Bailey Road currently with a 73-foot wide right of way in this area and proposes adding a taper within the existing ROW for traffic utilizing the future public street. The city’s Official Map identifies Bailey Road as a future minor arterial street with a 66- to 80 ROW.
“At this time, staff does not recommend dedication of additional ROW but does recommend that vehicular access be restricted from Bailey Road to Lots 1, 5, 6, and 8 due to the roadway classification as an arterial street and the proximity of any driveways along this frontage to the curve,” Sauer wrote.
Further, Sauer recommended the city suggest a rezoning of industrial, rather than commercial, because most commercial uses require utilities such as sewer and water which will not be provided even if they are available across Bailey Road.
Both Sauer and City Community Development Director Scott Kugler explained the city’s Comprehensive Plan does not allow for the extension of city utilities into areas not located within the city limits.
During a question-and-answer session involving commissioners, Kugler said he discussed the possibility of annexation with the property owner. But he also explained it is much less expensive to develop the parcel in the Town of Sun Prairie because there is no cost to extend city utilities to the parcels or construct streets to city standards with curb and gutter.
While he said he would prefer to see the project annexed to the city, Kugler said the property can’t be forcibly annexed unless the city takes some action. “We see this as kind of a missed opportunity,” Kugler added.
The commission forwarded two motions relating to the proposal:
The first one recommends vehicular access be restricted to Lots 1, 5, 6, and 8 from Bailey Road and that adequate site distance should be demonstrated for the extension of Forward Drive off of Bailey Road.
The second one is a formal letter to the Town of Sun Prairie Plan Commission and Town Board, which must also approve the proposal, stating the commission’s recommendations as well as the staff recommendation to seek Industrial zoning in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Because of a statement by commissioner Barb Bailey, the letter will also encourage the city and the town to begin mutually beneficial boundary agreement discussions.
Both items were approved on 7-0 votes by the commission, with Mayor Paul Esser and Commissioner Analiese Eicher absent.
The Bailey Road Business Park proposal must be approved by both the city council and the Sun Prairie Town Board in addition to the Sun Prairie Town Plan Commission, according to Sauer and Kugler.
Coris Development proposals set for October 12 agenda
Kugler explained that Coris Development has submitted a preliminary and final plat for its Token Creek Serenity Estates development to be considered by the commission on Oct. 12.
Concerned neighbor John Davies asked for the update prior to the commission voting to postpone the consideration of the item until the Oct. 12 plan commission meeting.
Kugler said both plats have been revised to remove Lonnie Lane from wetland encroachment, and to include a large pedestrian bridge over most of the wetland.
Kugler: Packed agendas coming soon?
Without providing specifics, Kugler said the commission should enjoy its lighter agendas such as the Sept. 14 and Oct. 12 meetings because the commission’s subsequent meetings will include several development proposals.