“I need to take my dog to the vet.”
“I’m getting the transmission repaired on my car that day.”
When it comes to absentee voting in Wisconsin, municipal clerks have heard every excuse in the book from voters to get a ballot to vote in advance of Election Day — but those excuses, while entertaining, are simply not needed.
Why? Under Wisconsin law, voters do not need a reason to vote absentee. Any voter who prefers to vote by absentee ballot may request one. Voters have several options for requesting an absentee ballot and casting their vote, but voters will be required to show proper photo identification (ID).
One option that the City of Sun Prairie is promoting is in-person absentee voting, which began Oct. 20 at the Sun Prairie Public Library and at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. All absentee ballots are tabulated at the polls on Election Day.
In-Person absentee voting dates and times include:
Sun Prairie Municipal Building
Voting at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St., takes place in the City Hall portion of the building at special booths set up to handle absentee voting on these dates and times:
Oct. 20-23, 2020 (Tuesday — Friday) — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to noon.
Oct. 26-29 (Monday — Thursday) — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 30 (Friday) — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m.- noon (absentee voting only; no voter registration).
Sun Prairie Public Library
The Sun Prairie Public Library is located at 1350 Linnerud Drive and will handle absentee voting on these dates and times:
Oct. 20-23, 2020 (Tuesday — Friday) — 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 — 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Oct. 26 — 29 (Monday — Thursday) — 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 30 (Friday) — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31 — 9:30 a.m. to noon (absentee voting only; no voter registration).
Curbside voting
During in person absentee voting, the City of Sun Prairie will reserve eight parking spots outside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building for curbside voting.
Voters who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19 can register to vote and/or cast their ballot from their vehicle.
High-risk populations include older adults and people with chronic health conditions.
Curbside voting will be offered during voting hours.
Signs will be posted at each of the designated stalls prompting voters who need to use the curbside voting option to ring the doorbell or call the City Clerk’s Office at 608-825-0992.
The City Clerk’s Office is offering this option to those voters who are at high-risk for the virus COVID-19.
For those not at high risk of contracting COVID-19, in-person absentee voting is still available at the City Clerk’s Office, but remember that all voters requesting a ballot must show photo identification unless qualified for an exception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.