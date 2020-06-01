Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) officers arrested a 34-year-old Madison woman and a 40-year-old Madison man in connection with the May 31 looting of the Sun Prairie Target store at 660 S. Grand Ave.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the SPPD said at 10:43 p.m., officers responded to Target for a report of approximately 10-12 vehicles in the parking lot with active looting occurring. As officers arrived, approximately two to three vehicles drove away, and one of those vehicles struck a SPPD squad car. The officer was not harmed, Konopacki said.
A pursuit commenced with that vehicle, which was spiked by a DeForest police officer near the north bound on ramp at Interstate 94 at Highway 51.
Konopacki said a high risk traffic stop was conducted and a 40-year-old male and a 35 year old female were taken into custody.
Officers also recovered merchandise taken during the looting from the Target store.
The two arrested subjects are identified as:
• Casimer D. Kipton of Madison, who charged with Burglary and Felony Eluding. He was the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit. Officers transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
• Lavette L. Brown of Madison, who was referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office as a party to the crime of burglary. She was the passenger of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, according to Konopacki.
Konopacki said the investigation revealed Kipton and Brown’s vehicle was not the vehicle that struck the SPPD officer’s squad vehicle.
"We are actively attempting to locate that vehicle," Konopacki said.
The investigation also revealed the looting incident was related to the events in Madison.
Konopacki said the incident continues to be under active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Individuals with information should contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
