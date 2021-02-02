Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Feb. 2 that the PARC & Ride grant program is back and the county is now accepting grant applications.
The program provides matching grants to communities or organizations interested in developing new regional bicycle playgrounds or regional bicycle/pedestrian trails.
The 2021 Dane County Budget has $500,000 in matching funds available through the PARC & Ride grant program. Towns, villages, cities, other governmental units and non-profit organizations are eligible to receive up to 50% of the project costs to offset bike trail or playground design, engineering, and construction costs.
“One of the reasons people love living in Dane County is because of all the bike trails that are so easy to access, get you outside, and take you through our beautiful landscapes,” said Dane County Executive Parisi. “Our trails have proven to be even more important this year during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a safe activity for people to enjoy during a very challenging time.”
Grants will be awarded for the development of off-street, shared-use trails including amenities and support facilities, such as trailheads/parking areas, signage, and safety facilities.
New this year, grants will also be awarded for the development of regional bicycle playgrounds. A bicycle playground is designed with features to offer a variety of fun obstacles that safely build cycling confidence for kids.
“I am excited to expand the program this year to include funding for bicycle playgrounds,” said Parisi. “They will provide a fun place for kids of all ages and skill levels to learn to ride or improve their skills in a safe environment instead of the sidewalk or in the street.”
Grant applications to the PARC & Ride program are due Tuesday, June 1. The grant guidelines and application forms are also available online at: www.danecountyparks.com/Information/Grants.
In 2011, Dane County Executive Parisi began the Partners for Recreation and Conservation (PARC) grant program, which the PARC & Ride program was built on. Since the inception of the programs, more than $4 million in county funds have been awarded to local municipalities and non-profit organizations for developing bike facilities.
