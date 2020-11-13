The Madison Area Transportation Planning Board (MATPB) on Friday, Nov. 13 announced the organization’s complete rebranding to the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
The rebrand includes a new name, logo, mission statement, and values to better align the organization with its community value proposition.
“We have a lot to offer our broader community through data and sound transportation analysis,” said Greater Madison MPO Chair Mark Opitz. “Today, our new name and logo will make it easier for the public to recognize us and understand what we do.”
The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission, known as CARPC, joined the Greater Madison MPO in the creation of a new logo following the two organizations’ recent move to a shared office as part of their efforts to work more closely together.
“The new brand efforts highlight CARPC’s growing partnership with the Greater Madison MPO and the hard work we’ve done to refocus our mission and vision to better serve our communities,” said CARPC Chair Larry Palm.
Through these projects the sister organizations seek to advance the region’s planning goals: to build stronger community connections, improve the region’s environmental health, enhance infrastructure, and further the health, safety, and well-being of all residents.
The rebrand is occurring at a time when both organizations bolstered their online presence, including virtually streaming public meetings that are no longer held in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions and creation of a CARPC Facebook page.
“The rebranding process helped us see ways we can be even more accessible to community partners and stakeholders, and we are excited to continue this work,” said Opitz.
The Greater Madison MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.
The MPO is responsible for comprehensive planning and decision making to build agreement on transportation investments that balance roadway, public transit, bicycle, pedestrian and other transportation needs to achieve an exceptional quality of life for all within the region.
For more information please visit: https://www.greatermadisonmpo.org/.
The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) strengthens the Greater Madison region by engaging communities through planning, collaboration and assistance.
Legally responsible for land use planning and areawide water quality management planning, CARPC develops and promotes regional plans, provides objective information and supports local planning efforts in Dane County.
For more information please visit: https://www.capitalarearpc.org/.
For more information, contact Bill Schaefer, Planning Manager/Director, Greater Madison MPO by email at wschaefer@cityofmadison.com; and Steve Steinhoff, Agency Director/Director of Community and Regional Development Planning, CARPC by email at SteveS@CapitalAreaRPC.org.
