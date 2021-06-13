Sun Prairie police are investigating a June 19 shots-fired incident in the Vandenberg Heights neighborhood.
Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Tommy Foy said on June 12, 2021 at 11:19 p.m., officers responded to the Vandenberg neighborhood for a report of possible gun shots.
"Upon checking the area one residence was located with multiple gun shots," Foy wrote in a press release. "We believe this residence was not the target residence."
Individuals with additional information about this incident are asked to contact Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336 or the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.