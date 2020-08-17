Organizations including First Draft, Medium and the Brookings Institution, have compiled recommendations for how you can identify and avoid sharing disinformation. Wisconsin Watch has drawn from these resources and advice from experts to provide the following guidelines for staying vigilant online:
Check the source. A basic rule of journalism, this can be surprisingly difficult with memes, graphics and other visual content. But proceed with caution if there are no links to articles in trusted media, source data, references to published studies or valid user profiles associated with the information.
Check your pulse. Inflammatory content is often intended to push buttons and sow division. If a post makes you furious, it might have been designed for that purpose, so think twice before sending it on to your friends. Also always consider your own biases before engaging, and be conscious of the fact that things can seem more plausible when they align with one’s own worldview.
Check images. Several online reverse image search tools, like TinEye, make it very easy to find out whether an image is original or copied from elsewhere on the internet. They can also be used in conjunction with tools like Botometer, which assesses whether Twitter accounts and followers are likely to be real people or bots, so you can comprehensively gauge an account’s authenticity.
Check the context. If a post appears in your feed from a group, page or organization that you have never heard of — even if it was shared by a friend — take a look at that organization’s home page. Do they only post far-right or far-left content? How much of it seems to be grounded in fact-based arguments versus emotional appeals? Finally, are the posts up-to-date, or do they dredge up hot-button topics from the past?
Check your impulse to share.The bottom line, according to experts like Lee Rasch and David Becker, is that false and misleading content will be less likely to gain traction if people avoid sharing it. That’s why it is sometimes better to channel your energy and enthusiasm for a topic or candidate into something positive: volunteering or promoting a cause that you care about in a non-toxic way, for example, instead of getting lost in what First Draft calls the “information disorder” online.
Deceptive news sites proliferate
“Fake news” is a term that has come into the national spotlight since 2016, but the term itself is actually somewhat misleading. Media content that is completely fabricated is just one of many forms of what First Draft, a leading resource on the spread of disinformation, calls “information disorder.”
In many cases, false and misleading stories that circulate on the web contain some truth, but have been manipulated to serve an agenda. Thus, they are not purely “fake news,” but distortions of reality. Increasingly prevalent, however, are “fake news” websites that may appear to be legitimate news organizations.
These sites traffic in disinformation, which is false or misleading content intended to deceive. That content becomes misinformation when it is shared by people unaware of its origins who may believe it to be real.
As misinformation spreads, it has the potential to be picked up by news organizations, fake and mainstream alike. This happened in 2018 when mainstream news outlets published tweets sent out by Russians posing as hyper-partisan Americans, according to Josephine Lukito, who researched disinformation while a doctoral candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison
“It’s really important to keep in mind that everyone is susceptible to sharing misinformation,” Lukito said. “I think as journalists and political actors, people in these privileged positions who have a voice, who have an audience … really are in a unique position to accidentally amplify misinformation.”
In total, First Draft lists seven kinds of dis- and misinformation, which range from satire, which has no malicious intent, to completely fabricated content, sometimes spread by actual fake news sites. Several organizations, including PolitiFact, FactCheck.org and Media Bias/Fact Check, have aggregated lists of hundreds of these websites, but due to their sheer proliferation, the lists can quickly become out of date.
Many fake news sites nonetheless have common attributes that make identifying them easier: Headlines are often “clickbaity,” information about the authors is scant, and “About Us” pages offer little insight. Wisconsin Watch investigated one such site, 24 News, “America’s News Hub.”
24 News’ homepage is sparse, and many of the stories are obviously designed to rile up partisans, specifically conservatives against liberals. A story from late spring declared: “Results from Breaking Study Show 100% CURE Rate Patients Infected with the Coronavirus.” Sites like this are often referenced on social media pages like the ones mentioned above.
A final thing to note is that fake news sites sometimes take advantage of the fact that people often trust local news more, and will cast themselves as local outlets like the Denver Guardian, even featuring local stories. For example, a social media post which impersonated the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel falsely reported that Wisconsin students would have to repeat the 2019–20 school year in light of COVID-19 related school closures.
When it comes to this type of content, if journalists and sources are not identified, images uncredited and narratives divisive, it’s likely fake news.
— By Max Witynski and Jessica Christoffer
