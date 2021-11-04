The Greater Madison MPO’s Connect Greater Madison: Regional Transportation Plan 2050 update process began in early 2021 and will continue through spring 2022. Join us for the second round of public meetings in November to learn more about this important process and planning work to date.
“The Regional Transportation Plan provides the necessary framework to ensure we make smart choices about transportation investments and policies that help us achieve our shared regional goals,” said MPO Planning Manager, Bill Schaefer. “Dane County is the fastest growing county in Wisconsin. To accommodate this growth, the region must have an integrated, well-planned transportation network.”
Register for a Public Involvement Meeting
Join the Greater Madison MPO on November 11th at 5:30 pm or November 16th at noon to learn more about results of recent planning work, public feedback to date, draft RTP goals and principles, and next steps prior to releasing the draft plan next year.
What the public meetings will cover:
• How the Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) affects transportation projects, priorities, and funding in the greater Madison region;
• What we’ve heard so far from focus groups, an online survey, and interactive comment map;
• Draft future bikeway and transit network maps;
• Travel forecasts based on future planned growth and planned or potential transportation system improvements; and
• Next steps prior to releasing the draft RTP next year
The MPO has received more than 270 responses on the RTP Public Survey, as well as 1,300 comments on our interactive commenting maps. Further public input will be used to inform the draft plan.
The Connect Greater Madison: Regional Transportation Plan 2050 is being coordinated with the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC)’s 2050 Regional Development Framework.
The Greater Madison MPO and CARPC are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the greater Madison region.