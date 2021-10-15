A complaint filed by a Sun Prairie woman — who alleges that a Sun Prairie police officer injured her, took her property and discriminated against her because she was Black — was dismissed last month by the Sun Prairie Police Commission.
Margaret Williams filed a complaint against Sun Prairie Police Officer Benjamin Pluim after an Oct. 9, 2019 incident where Pluim and other police officers were searching Williams’ Sun Prairie home.
Williams alleged in the complaint that Pluim “snatched the money out of my purse which was across my shoulder forcefully jerking my shoulder (resulting in an injury).
Williams, a Black woman, also alleged in the complaint that Pluim “wouldn’t have treated a White woman like that.”
During a public hearing at the Sept. 27 Police Commission meeting, Williams had the burden of proof to show that Pluim violated the department’s code of conduct and use of force policies, as she claimed in the complaint.
Williams represented herself during the hearing because she said she could not afford a lawyer. Attorney Steven Zach, who represents the Police Commission, oversaw the public hearing. Zach was responsible for informing Williams of her rights in the process because she didn’t have legal representation.
Pluim was represented by attorney Andrew Schauer of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association. The Police Commission members Scott Faust, Jeanne Gerg, Angelika Gulbis and Christina Outlay were present for the hearing and voted unanimously to dismiss the case. Police Commission Member Jerry Ruffin was absent.
Schauer presented Pluim’s body cam recording/video during the public hearing that showed Pluim taking a sock out of Williams’s purse. Police later reported that the sock has $70,000 in cash in it. Pluim testified that the sock with money was evidence. The video/audio shows Pluim putting money sock in his squad vehicle and Williams later taking the money out again.
Williams testified that the money was in her possession before she went into the house and that police did not have the right to take it.
Williams also submitted health records to the commission and testified that when Pluim reached into the purse, it caused her boy to jerk and it caused her pain. Williams said she later sought medical care.
“I have fibromyalgia and every time I am touched, it causes me pain,” Williams testified.
Pluim testified that Sun Prairie Police were in the process of getting a search warrant for Williams’ residence to try to locate a gun in a shooting incident.
Williams was not home when police arrived but Pluim said a female relative gave police voluntary access to the house prior to the search warrant arriving.
When Williams arrived on the scene, Pluim was in the process of notifying the occupants of the house that they had to gather their personal effects and leave because a search warrant was going to be executed.
Pluim said Williams followed him into the house and wanted to get some of her things. Pluim testified that there were several occupants in the house and he did not have a full view of all of them during that time. It was later when Williams was out of the house that Pluim said he retrieved the money from her purse because he believed she was trying to conceal evidence in connection with a crime.
Pluim described the body cam video showing him putting the money in the squad car and later an image of Williams taking the money out.
Williams was later charged with one count of possession of THC and resisting/ obstructing a police officer in the Oct. 9 incident.
Williams pleaded guilty to both charges during an Aug. 8 Dane County Circuit Court hearing. Williams did not object to a transcript of the Dane County Circuit Court hearings being put into the record of the Sept. 27 public hearing.
Pluim also testified that race did not play a factor in his treatment of Williams and that he was courteous to her.
Lt. Ryan Cox testified that Pluim did not violate police policy. Cox said that police officers were “holding the scene” until the search warrant for Williams’s residence arrived and it was appropriate for Pluim to retrieve evidence from her purse if he had reasonable suspicion that was related to a crime. Cox said he told Williams that the money would be returned to her if it was found not to be connected to a crime.
Police Officer Jeremy Rademacher also testified that Pluim did not violate department policies.
Williams did not call anyone to testify. She was able to address the commission on the points of testimony, asking if a person who does not live at the house can invite the police in. Cox said a family member can provide voluntary entry before a search warrant arrived.
Williams also questioned how Pluim could have seen money bills sticking out of the sock because she said the sock was closed up. She also said that the Sun Prairie Police report was inaccurate but did not give specific details.
Schauer said in a closing statement that Pluim followed proper procedure, as was shown in the body cam video, and made every effort to be courteous to Williams. He said the minute contact that Pluim made with Williams could not result in an injury.
The commission voted unanimously to dismiss the charges against Officer Pluim with prejudice, finding that Williams didn’t meet her burden of proof in the case that includes seven standards set forth in state statutes. The official determination states that the commission does not believe Pluim’s conduct on Oct. 9, 2019, caused Williams injury and found he did not violate any federal, state or local law. The commission concluded that Pluim’s interactions with and demeanor toward Williams on Oct. 9 were restrained and appropriate.
The determination of the commission to dismiss the charges with prejudice prevents Williams from making a complaint on the same issue in the future.
Following the commission’s decision, Williams said she knew it was going to be difficult to prove her case without a lawyer but that she was glad that she went through the process. “I did my best,” Williams said of making her case at the Sept. 27 public hearing.
How does the city
handle complaints against police officers?
According to the City of Sun Prairie website, “if a person believes a Sun Prairie Police Officer has violated a department rule, city ordinance, state or federal law, or standards of acceptable conduct, a complaint can be filed with the President of the Police Commission c/o City Clerk’s Office, 300 E. Main St. Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
Citizen complaints can be also be directed to the employee’s direct supervisor or the officer in charge at (608) 837-7336.
A complaint can be mailed or dropped off at Sun Prairie Police Department Attn: Assistant Chief Attn: Assistant Chief 300 E. Main St. 2598 W. Main St. Sun Prairie, WI 53590 Sun Prairie.
From the city website, “Once we have received your completed materials, a Department supervisor will re-contact you to begin our review. At the end of our investigation, you will be notified of the results. Every effort will be made to complete the investigation and department review within 60 days of receiving your complete materials. In the event the investigation and review are not completed within 60 days, an update will be provided to you. You may decide to take your complaint directly to the Sun Prairie Police and Fire Commission (PFC). Forms for this purpose are available through the City Clerk’s Office. In some cases, the Department or employees involved may take your complaint to the PFC. Any proceedings before the PFC are public. Documents related to PFC proceedings are public records and are generally subject to disclosure under Wisconsin law. The Department is required by State law to inform you that, in accordance with Wis. Stats. Sec. 946.66(2), “Whoever knowingly makes a false complaint regarding the conduct of a law enforcement officer is subject to a Class A forfeiture.”
Access to Police Commission public hearing questioned
The Sun Prairie Star is questioning the city’s policies on providing meeting access to residents following actions to not record or provide virtual access to a public hearing on Margaret Williams’s complaint against a Sun Prairie police officer.
The Sept. 1 and Sept. 27 public hearings on Margaret Williams’s complaint were held in-person with no video or audio available to the public for the Sept. 27 meeting.
The Sept. 1 public hearing was recorded by the Sun Prairie Media Center but was not broadcast and is only available by request, according to Jake King, City Communications and Diversity Strategist.
King said the Sept. 27 Sun Prairie Police Commission public hearing was not recorded because equipment and staff were not available, because a Sun Prairie School Board meeting was being recorded the same night.
A court reporter was present at the Sept. 27 meeting and King said a hearing transcript can be requested for a fee.
Following inquiries by the Sun Prairie Star, Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins explained the situation to the Star, and also the Sun Prairie Media Center Commission at its Oct. 6 meeting.
Robbins said he had received some information from city staff about the legality of broadcasting a meeting. Robbins said he will vet the information more thoroughly in the future.
“We are going to make sure that we are more thorough in what we broadcast and what we don’t broadcast,” Robbins told the Sun Prairie Media Center Commission.
Robbins said even closed sessions will be recorded showing a black screen. Under state law, governing bodies can go into closed sessions for a specific reason but must come out to take any action.
At the Sept. 27 Police Commission Public Hearing, the commission went into closed session to deliberate but the rest of the quasi-court hearing was in open session.
Sun Prairie Media Board member and 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl at the Oct. 6 meeting said the overall policy of the Sun Prairie Media Center is to broadcast everything and let the people decide what is valid.
“If it’s a public meeting we should lean toward broadcasting that as much as possible,” Hebl said. “I don’t like the idea of censorship of those public meetings — that’s the whole idea of public access, anything in the public domain we should make every effort to broadcast it.”
Robbins said per the directives of the mayor and city administrator, the Sun Prairie Media Center had made it a strong priority for more local government transparency during the last couple of years and will continue to do so moving forward.
Robbins said in 2019, the Sun Prairie Media Center began broadcasting practically every city board and commission meeting and has more than doubled its government coverage.
“The city and the media center are committed to government transparency to a degree that I don’t think that you’ll find in too many municipalities,” Robbins said.