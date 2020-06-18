Wisconsin had 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 14, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Tropical depression Cristobal passed through the state late Tuesday night, the first time on record that a tropical depression has reached Wisconsin. The heavy rain and high winds associated with Cristobal were immediately followed by a second wave of thunderstorms on Wednesday; much of the state saw 1 to 3 inches of rain in this 24-hour period.
The rest of the week was cool, sunny, and excellent for fieldwork though wet soils kept farmers out of some low-lying fields. Haying and spraying were the major field activities for this week.
Spring planting was wrapping up slightly ahead of the five-year average and well ahead of last year’s unusually slow planting pace. Reporters commented that abundant warmth and moisture have benefitted crop development.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 5% short, 81% adequate and 14% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 3% short, 79% adequate and 18% surplus.
Corn planting was 98% complete, 19 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn emerged was 93%, 22 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Corn was rated 82% good to excellent statewide, down 4 percentage points from last week.
Soybean planting was 96% complete, 22 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 87%, 22 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 85% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Oats emerged was 94%, 15 days ahead of last year but equal to the average. Oats headed was 18%, 8 days ahead of last year but 2 days behind the average. Oat condition was rated 84% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Potato planting was 97% complete, 5 days behind last year and 8 days behind the average. Potato condition was rated 94% in good to excellent condition.
Winter wheat was 60% headed, 6 days ahead of last year but 3 days behind the average. Winter wheat turning color was 2%. Winter wheat was rated 80% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 3 percentage points from last week.
First cutting of alfalfa was reported as 75% complete, 8 days ahead of last year but 1 day behind the average. Winter freeze damage to alfalfa was rated 2% severe, 5% moderate and 34% light. There were reportedly no damages to the remaining 59% of alfalfa, 19 percentage points better than the previous year. All hay condition was reported 71% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 6 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 79% in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.