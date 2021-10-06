Think you know your stuff? Now’s the time to prove it.
To celebrate the sixth anniversary of 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center are hosting the second annual Trivia-Palooza trivia contest!
What is Trivia-Palooza? It is a live, on-air, ten-hour trivia contest happening live on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Interested participants can also play along on the Media Center app, on tunein.com, or at sunprairiemediacenter.com.
Registration to play Trivia-Palooza is now open! You can sign up to play for free at sunprairiemediacenter.com/trivia. You must be registered to play and you must be 21 to register. But you will want to play.
Each hour of the contest will have a theme to its questions, a different special guest, and each hour will have special prizes awarded to the person who correctly answers the most questions.
The SPMC thanks the Bank of Sun Prairie for being the executive sponsor of Trivia-Palooza, as well as Sun Prairie Utilities, Eddie’s Alehouse and Eatery, Guimo’s Mexican Restaurant, and Peace Lutheran Church for being hourly sponsors.
Questions about the questions? E-mail the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center at spmc.friends@gmail.com.
In addition, the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center are actively looking for new members to help with its mission of raising awareness and funds for the Media Center. Want to help? E-mail Sara Milewski at spmc.friends@gmail.com.