The Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting to take public testimony on the proposed 2021 Dane County budget on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually—information to register and connect to the meeting is available at the top of the agenda.
The public is invited to testify for or against items in the County Executive’s proposed budget. Testimony is also welcome on any amendments to that proposal.
The proposed 2021 Dane County budget authorizes a total of $687.2 million for combined operating and capital expenditures, financed by $385.7 million in outside revenues, existing resources, and borrowing; $58.1 million in sales tax; and $200.5 million in county tax levy funds. The proposed budget results in an increase in property taxes of $30.18 on the average home.
Some of the items of note are funds for pandemic response and recovery, money for a new night shelter for those experiencing homelessness, trail construction, and a feasibility study for a behavioral health triage and restoration center.
Board Chair Analiese Eicher., a District 3 Supervisor representing a portion of Sun Prairie on the county board, expressed the importance of hearing from the public.
“County government’s services are provided in response to the public’s needs and priorities—when the Board is reviewing some of the most important legislation for the year, we need to hear from the public," Eicher said. "This hearing is one of the many ways we are gathering input prior to making these critical decisions.”
County board committees will complete their consideration of amendments to the proposed budget by early November. The full board is scheduled to take up the budget on Monday, Nov. 9.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, Wisconsin, and sets policy for Dane County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and County finance. The County Board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. Agendas are available at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
