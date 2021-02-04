Sun Prairie-based Renk Seed is donating to the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association auction that began Feb. 1.
Renk Seed has donated 12 bags of seed corn to be the variety of the purchasers’ choice. The auction will offer the seed in two different lots of six bags each.
The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association, Inc. is conducting a major fund-raising online auction as a prelude to its upcoming 41st annual State Convention and business meeting being held as a hybrid event this year.
The event is being hosted on Saturday, Feb. 13, both in Green Bay and virtually.
The online auction kicked off at 9 on Monday, Feb. 1 and will run through 5 PM on Feb. 14. The auction features several major agricultural items, numerous toy tractors for collectors and several other items. The online auction is open to the public and the complete list of auction items is available at https://www.auctionbyobrien.com/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?obrien19. Bidding information can also be found at that page.
Besides Renk Seed, other items featured in the auction include:
• Kondex Corp. of Lomira has donated a concave that will fit most rotary combines. The KX7 concaves will improve fuel economy as well as improve grain quality. There will be tech support from Kondex as well. The value of this item is $4-6000,
The purchaser of the concaves will get whatever size and model that is needed and it includes support for installation.
• The 2020 — 21 Wisconsin FFA State Officer team will be donating 2 different leadership workshops for FFA chapters, each up to 3 hours in length. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.
• Contree Sprayer & Equipment Company, LLC donated a John Deere 4430 pedal tractor.
• Heritage Animal Health has donated a grouping which includes: 1 pair of Reed Glacier Insulated Boots (12” or 16” height), 1 Heritage Animal Health beanie hat with LED light safety yellow color, 1 Heritage Animal Health t-shirt, & 1 Heritage Animal Health insulated tumbler.
• Tom Pieper of Kaukauna donated a few Bonnie Mohr framed photos.
• Leedstone Animal Health has donated a Leedstone Eddie Bauer hoodie, a knit hat, and a $25 gift card.
• Midwestern Shooters Supply in Lomira donated a large basket of fishing items.
• Todd Miller of Winfield United donated 2 Croplan bags of test plot seed corn. Each bag has 30,000 seeds with this variety 101-day corn.
• Many household items, hand crafted items, gift baskets, toy tractors, lawn ornaments, entertainment packages and much more, too numerous to mention.
Check out the online link at https://www.auctionbyobrien.com/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?obrien19 for specific details and be sure to bookmark it so you can check it regularly for updates.
The 2019-2020 Wisconsin FFA State Officer team made hand painted flower pots for the 2020 state convention display. Unfortunately, they were not able to be exhibited because the convention was virtual only, but the team has donated the items to the FFA auction, which is an annual tradition. All proceeds from the pots will go directly to the FFA Foundation.
Toy auction
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation assisted with facilitating donations of several collector toys from Lyle Mercer, Lifetime Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Member, former Wisconsin Ag Instructor / FFA Advisor from 1969-88 (Bowler and Fort Atkinson) and instructor at Moraine Park Technical College 1989 — 2003. Although Mercer recently passed away, the association is helping to honor his wishes to provide parts of his collection a good home. The following are also available for purchase on the online auction:
• New in the box, 2002 John Deere Crawler with Blade. Scale is 1/16, model # 15441, and made by Ertl.
• New in the box, 2001 John Deere Lawn & Garden Model 110 Tractor & Cart. Scale is 1/16, model # 15213, and was made by Ertl.
• New in the box, 2005 John Deere Lawn & Garden Model 140 Tractor & Plow. Scale is 1/16, model # 15511, and was made by Ertl.
• Opened, but like new, in original packaging, 1999 John Deere 4020 Tractor with 237 Corn Picker. Scale is 1/16, model # 5083, and was made by Ertl.
Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association, Inc. strives to be Wisconsin’s premier agriculture education advocate. The association supports local FFA Alumni Chapters so that they are better equipped to assist their local community, agriculture instructor(s) and agriculture youth.
Thanks to the many businesses, local FFA Alumni chapters and individuals who have contributed to this auction, all funds raised by the association will be used to provide leadership conference scholarships or grants for the Agriculture Education departments and FFA chapters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.