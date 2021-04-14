Wisconsin had 3.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 11, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Some fieldwork was accomplished early in this week before cooler air and slow, soaking rains moved through the state. Over an inch of precipitation total fell over multiple days of rain, helping to increase soil moisture. Temperatures were well above normal again, with daytime highs ranging from the 50s to low 80s.
Tillage, manure and fertilizer applications were underway in many areas. Some farmers were planting small grains, potatoes and alfalfa. Pasture and overwintered crops were greening up. Reporters commented that there was very little winterkill visible at this time. Fruit trees were beginning to bud.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 15% short, 66% adequate and 16% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 13% short, 71% adequate and 13% surplus.
Nineteen percent of oats are planted, 7 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the 5-year average.
Potatoes are 6% planted, 7 days ahead of both last year and the average.
Spring tillage was reported as 20% complete, 10 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 75% good to excellent statewide, up 6 percentage points from last week.
Pasture conditions was rated 58% good to excellent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.