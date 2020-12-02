Candidates may circulate nomination papers for spring 2021 elected offices in the City of Sun Prairie.
The following city officers are up for reelection:
Mayor -- Paul Esser.
District 1 -- Terry McIlroy.
District 2 -- Paul Jokisch.
District 3 -- Mike Jacobs.
District 4 -- Al Guyant.
Declaration of Candidacy
The declaration of candidacy must include the candidate’s name in the form it is to appear on the official ballot. A candidate may use his or her full legal name or any combination of first name, middle name, initials, or nickname with last name. No abbreviations or titles are permitted.
A nickname is defined as a familiar or shortened form of a proper name by which an individual is commonly known. Names that are not familiar or shortened forms of proper names, such as “Red,” “Skip,” or “Lower Taxes” are not permitted. A nickname is a substitute for the candidate’s legal name. It is not permissible to add the nickname in quotes between the first and last name. For example, John “Jack” Jones is not acceptable, but Jack Jones is acceptable.
A candidate’s signature must be notarized. Notary service is available in the City Clerk’s Office.
The first day for circulating nomination papers is Dec. 1, and the deadline for filing nomination papers is 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday in January (this deadline is extended to the first Wednesday in January if the first Tuesday of January is a holiday).
All electors signing candidate nomination papers must live within the candidate’s district.
Those signing do not need to be registered voters, but they must be eligible to vote.
Signers must give their complete address (house number, street and municipality — no Post Office boxes), and must list the municipality of residence. Signers must date their signature, including the year. In order for a signature to be valid, state law requires the signer to legibly print his or her name in a space provided next to his or her signature.
Although the person signing the nomination papers must reside within the district, the person circulating the nomination papers does not need to live in the district or municipality. Circulators are only required to be U.S. citizens, age 18 or older on the date of circulation, and not otherwise disqualified as an elector by the provisions in State Statute 6.03.
Aldermanic candidates must obtain between 20 and 40 nomination signatures while candidates for mayor must obtain between 200 and 400 nomination signatures.
The circulator must certify the nomination papers after obtaining the signatures. Signatures dated after the date listed by the circulator will not be counted. Nomination papers must be numbered. You may determine whether an address is in your district by checking online at MyVote Wisconsin.
Candidates are responsible for becoming familiar with the election and campaign finance requirements that apply to their campaign. Candidates may obtain general information about elections from the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
Further information may be obtained from either the Wisconsin Statutes or from a candidate’s private attorney. Information candidates receive from the City Clerk’s office may not be interpreted as legal advice or a release from your responsibility to comply with the law.
Campaign Registration Statement
The campaign registration form should be filed with the City Clerk’s Office prior to announcing your candidacy for office, or no later than the deadline for filing nomination papers.
New candidates should file a campaign registration statement as soon as intent to seek elective office is known and before funds are collected or spent .
Continuing candidates must file an amended campaign registration statement indicating the office sought and the new primary and election dates. The campaign registration statement must be signed by both the candidate and the campaign treasurer, if a treasurer has been appointed. Candidates may serve as their own treasurers.
• Exemption from Filing Campaign Finance Reports: If you do not anticipate accepting contributions, or making disbursements, or incurring loans and other obligations in an aggregate amount exceeding $2,000 in a calendar year, candidates may sign the “Exemption from Filing Campaign Finance Reports” section on their Campaign Registration Statement. A candidate’s contributions count towards the total receipts of $2,000 or less in a calendar year.
Candidates with further questions may contact the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office by phone at 608-837-2511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.