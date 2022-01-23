Dane County Snowmobile Trails in southeast and northwest regions will open at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Conditions are reported as marginal and users are reminded to watch for groomers.
Within Dane County, there are over 500 miles of snowmobile trails including Badger, Glacial Drumlin and the Military Ridge State Trails. For trails to be open, there must be at least 6 inches of snow and steady below freezing temperatures. A State Snowmobile Trail Pass is required to ride on the snowmobile trail system.
“With the trails opening, snowmobile enthusiasts are eager to take their first ride of the season,” said Mark Stephens, President of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs. “This is the first time that we’ve had adequate snow conditions to open the trails. We want to remind riders to use caution as there will likely be uneven terrain, snow cover icy sections and the potential for open water in the marshes and waterways.”
According to Sergeant Eric Stacey, from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office – Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau reminds snowmobilers not to stray from marked trails in the county.
“The majority of snowmobile trails are on private lands throughout Dane County," Stacey said.
"Riders should not deviate from designated trails. Snowmobile trails are for snowmobiles only unless otherwise designated, so please obey trail signs,” Stacey added.
Stacey reminds snowmobilers to drive safely, not drink and drive and to review all snowmobile regulations before venturing out on the trails.
To receive up-to-date information on trail openings and closing, visit the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs’ website, Facebook page, or call the Snowmobile Trails Hotline at (608) 242-4576.