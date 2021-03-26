A $29.8 million, 10-year-plan to expand the Sun Prairie Public Library, upgrade the Family Aquatic Center, and build a new Public Works campus was eyed by city officials last week.
The proposed project plan calls for a 2.5 percent tax increase next year and 3 percent each year after that until 2026, to pay for city projects.
Alders showed their support for the library expansion March 16 by giving the OK to the library to go ahead with design plans. Library construction would begin in 2024 if the plan stays on the proposed timeline.
Advocates say the library expansion is necessary to serve the needs of a growing community and to stay compliant with Dane County Library standards. City officials also report that the library’s HVAC and roofing is failing.
At the March 16 Committee of the Whole meeting, District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens introduced the motion for the library to use funds to start the design process. She said that would allow Sun Prairie Library Foundation to show plans to potential donors.
“If they (donors) can visualize space in the building, they are more likely to give at that higher level and that is what we need, larger donors to help carry this project,” Stevens said.
Alders Al Guyant (District 4) and Mike Jacobs (District 3) voted against the motion. Guyant said he wasn’t convinced that the public works building would get safety upgrades with more focus given to the library expansion. Jacobs questioned the reality of the foundation raising $3.5 million in donations for the library project.
The city has the option to give the foundation more time to raise the money or cover funds not raised.
“This ploy has been tried by other city departments and institutes while I have been on council,” Jacobs said.”They insist they will pay the initial costs to get the ball rolling and then saddle the council with how to pay for it.”
Jacobs said there was no immediate priority for the library project while the city was still dealing with COVID, and the money dedicated to a design might be lost if construction doesn’t happen in a certain timeframe.
While the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (2021-30) is a blueprint for future city projects, the city council decides to approve funding in each yearly budget cycle.
Alders will take up the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) this summer.
The 10-year plan, outlined Tuesday, includes $5.25 million for Family Aquatic Center bathhouse renovation starting in 2025 and $13.9 million for a Public Works Facility construction in 2030.
Alders have been under pressure deciding what to do about the library expansion after the city council showed support for the project by budgeting money for its design. During the 2020 CIP discussion last fall, city alders learned about a $17.5 million public works campus project on Bailey Road that could replace the S. Bristol St. facility that city officials said lacks space for vehicles, equipment and employees.
During last year’s budget discussion, the library expansion and public works campus project were downsized.
City finance officials, tasked with finding ways to get the projects funded—either fully or partially—told alders that either project would increase taxes at a greater rate than approved in previous budgets, limit the operating levy, and restrict any additional CIP projects over the next five years.
To find a solution, city alders asked that the five-year CIP plan be expanded to a 10-year CIP plan, so they could see all the major projects needed in the city and the tax impact.
City staff presented that plan at the March 16 Committee of the Whole meeting that also included $155,000 for Sun Prairie park and ride upgrades, including a trailhead and restrooms in 2023. Money for three electric buses for expansion of Sun Prairie’s Metro service was not funded in the proposed plan.
A five-year financial plan was also outlined at the meeting that showed tax increases and used a model with conservative growth assumptions and no changes in state aid.
The city will also receive $6 million in COVID Relief Bill funding, with no determination yet on how it will be spent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.