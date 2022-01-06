The upcoming April 5 spring election will see five candidates seek three seats on the Sun Prairie School Board, while contested races will take place in two Sun Prairie City Council Districts and two area Dane County Supervisor contests.
That’s according to campaign filings made as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at city, school district and county municipal offices.
Sun Prairie School Board
Five candidates, including incumbent Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder, will seek election to three seats on the board after incumbents Caren Diedrich and Dave Hoekstra filed declarations of non-candidacy in December.
Candidates include newcomers Stephen Elmer, who resides at 1378 Overlook Pass; and Latoya M. Holiday, 142 Caraway Place, who will join already declared candidates Lisa Goldsberry, 708 Frances Court; Diana McFarland, 2360 Colorado Ave., and Schroeder, who lives at 1300 Fitness Run.
Sun Prairie City Council
Two districts where incumbents filed declarations of non-candidacy will have contested races this spring.
In District 2, returning candidate Brent Eisberner, who lives at 1353 Circle Drive, will take on Angie Yang, 1223 Stonewood Crossing. Incumbent Theresa Stevens already indicated she wouldn’t seek reelection.
In District 4, newcomer Russ Wied, who lives at 3271 W. Main St. #206, will take on returning candidate David Virgell, who lives at 366 N. Westmount Drive. In 2020, Virgell ran against Mary Polenske, the former city council president who filed a declaration of non-candidacy this spring.
Incumbents Steve Stocker (District 1) and Maureen Crombie (District 3) will not see any challengers in the April 5 spring election.
Dane County Board of Supervisors
Incumbent County Board Chair and District 3 Sun Prairie Supervisor Analiese Eicher filed her papers to seek reelection along with District 20 incumbent Jeff Weigand — but they’re the exceptions, with nearly 30% of supervisors choosing not to run again.
Even though incumbent District 19 Supervisor Tim Rockwell indicated only recently he would not seek reelection, two candidates will square off to seek the seat:
Brenda Yang (no relation to the District 2 Sun Prairie City Council candidate), 569 Athletic Way, will take on Christopher Alexander, who resides at 1238 Van Ells Way in Sun Prairie.
District 20’s Weigand, the Marshall incumbent who lives at 6113 Lewellen St. in Marshall, will be opposed by Scott Michalak, who resides at 433 Waterloo Road in Marshall.
District 3’s Eicher and 21 Supervisor Andrew Schauer, 1132 Fairhaven Road in Sun Prairie, are not being opposed in the spring election.
“I have been honored to serve my community on the county Board since 2018 and look forward to continuing to work on behalf of Sun Prairie and Dane County for another term,” said Eicher. “This past term has been challenging for all of us, and I am proud of how we have come together in Dane County to support one another in difficult times.”
Eicher was elected Chair of the Dane County Board in 2020 and has guided the board and the county through the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Quickly utilizing federal CARES funding and ARPA funding Dane County was able to infuse money into our small businesses, fund eviction prevention and rent support, feed hungry people through community food banks, support nonprofits, and implement public health measures to ensure safety and security.
Throughout her re-election campaign, Eicher will be safely reaching out to neighbors and stakeholders to hear their continued goals for Sun Prairie. “I look forward to continuing conversations with folks in Sun Prairie. As a community and as a county we face challenges and opportunities in the coming years and I am ready to keep leading and representing Sun Prairie.”
Eicher was first elected to the Dane County Board from Sun Prairie in 2018. She is also a member of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission. She and her partner, Jeff Christensen, live on North Street with their dog Bernie.
Town of Burke
Two candidates are running for the Town of Burke Supervisor 5 seat left vacant after incumbent supervisor Patrick Nimmow resigned last fall.
Skip Kraiss and Lisa D. Rubrich announced their candidacy this week.
Kraiss lives on Reiner Road and has been a Town of Burke resident for 30 years. He is a maintenance and operations supervisor at UW Health. He retired from US Army Reserve after serving 23 years. Kraiss is now looking forward to serving his community.
“I’ve really enjoyed living here and I want to give back, whether that means addressing traffic issues, road conditions, zoning issues or when Waste Management will pick up their cans,” Kraiss said. “I promise to listen to people’s concerns and work with them to find solutions.”
Lisa Rubrich has been a Town of Burke resident for 18 years and lives on Whytecliff Way. She is a certified orthotist.
She calls the Town of Burke “a gem” and moved there with her husband and three daughters taxes were lower than Sun Prairie.
“Burke is a quiet, small, neighbors helping neighbors town,” Rubrich said. “I’d like to keep it that way before the big merge changes things for good.”
Rubrich says she was motivated to run for the supervisor seat to help Town of Burke residents.
“I saw the notice for the Supervisor seat, right after my youngest daughter moved out of the house,” Rubrich said. “So, I finally have the opportunity, to give some time, to the people of the Town of Burke. The Burke Town Board has been an efficient steward of our tax dollars. I’d like to continue that tradition.”
The Supervisor 5 seat is the only contested race in the Town of Burke. Incumbent Chris Truitt is running for re-election to the Supervisor 4 seat with no challengers.
Other town elections
The towns of Bristol and Sun Prairie hold their elections in odd numbered years so there are no town board or town chair elections in those locations this spring.
The spring general election is Tuesday, April 5.
Note: This article was corrected to reflect only two contested city council races in Sun Prairie instead of three as originally stated.