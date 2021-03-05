No injuries were reported as a result of a gas leak on Clarmar Drive on Friday March 5.
At 1:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said Sun Prairie Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a strong gas odor detected in an assisted living facility located in the 100 block of Clarmar Drive.
Sun Prairie Fire Command arrived on scene first and an odor was immediately detected.
Garrison said the first–in Engine Company monitored for gas. Elevated readings were detected in the kitchen area and second floor. Crews immediately began evacuation of residents and staff, with the assistance of Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) officers.
"This was a taxing assignment due to the mobility of most of the residents," Garrison said in a press release.
A total of 17 residents and staff were evacuated and displaced for over two hours. With the extraordinary and quick assistance of Kobussen Buses, crews were able to provide the residents with a warm place of refuge.
WE Energies and Sun Prairie Utilities quickly responded to the scene and controlled the utilities. Fire crews then ventilated the building and were able to eliminate the threat.
Fire crews were sent to check neighboring buildings and to monitor the sewers in the area. No readings were found in any other occupancies and the issue was confined to the building of origin.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue commended the actions of the SPPD, Sun Prairie EMS, WE Energies, SP Utilities, and Kobussen Buses for their assistance and providing valuable resources to our Unified Command.
No civilians or public safety personnel injuries were reported in this response, according to Garrison.
