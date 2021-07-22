The City of Sun Prairie on July 22 announced the promotion of Taylor Brown as the City’s Economic Development (ED) Director effective immediately.
In the position, Brown will be leading the city’s economic development efforts. Some of these efforts include negotiating proposed developments within the community’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Districts, refining and leading business recruitment and retention, promoting Downtown and Central Main Street Corridor redevelopment efforts, and supervising staff within the Economic Development Division.
Seventeen candidates applied for the position and Brown was among three finalists invited to complete a series of exercises aimed at evaluating skills in several key areas.
Community input was essential in determining who would fill this highly visible position.
Different community leaders were involved in the interview and selection process of candidates to ensure inclusion of varying viewpoints.
The feedback from citizen input was taken into serious consideration, especially during the finalist rounds.
Brown was selected as the candidate of choice.
Brown earned a degree in Community and Regional Planning from Iowa State University in December 2011. Prior to her time with the city, Brown held positions with Advance Iowa at the University of Northern Iowa, the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber in Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Grow Buchanan in Buchanan, Iowa.
Brown started with the City of Sun Prairie in 2015, serving in the role of Economic Development Specialist. She has been involved in several significant development projects, including the creation and expansion of several TIF Districts, and project management and negotiations associated with the current redevelopment occurring at 402 E. Main Street.
“Taylor has excelled in her role as Economic Development Specialist,” said Scott Kugler, Community Development Director. “She will play a crucial role in moving the Economic Development Division forward in new directions.”
Neil Stechschulte, who supervised Brown and is now Development Director for the City of Green Bay, agreed with Kugler.
“Promoting Taylor Brown to Director of Economic Development is a great move for the City of Sun Prairie,” Stechschulte said.
“She has repeatedly proven that she has the skill set to do the job, and is already well-respected in the community,” Stechsculte added.
“With continued support of the mayor, council and the administration, Taylor will make sure the city remains economically competitive for years to come,” Stechschulte said. “Congratulations to both Taylor and the City of Sun Prairie.”
The division will focus on its priority projects of infrastructure planning and recruitment efforts in the recently expanded TIF District #12 in the Sun Prairie Business Park, as well as analyzing new TIF Districts in key locations within the city.
Brown will be essential in reviewing and updating the city’s economic development strategy to successfully achieve the goals of these and future projects.