Souper Bowl XXV will be held at Little John’s in Fitchburg on Saturday, April 10 from 12 - 6 p.m. The community soup feast has become a Madison tradition since 1995 and is the largest fundraiser for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
The 2020 event served more than 1,200 attendees over 200 gallons of soup.
For the first time ever, this year’s Souper Bowl will feature a drive-thru where attendees won’t even need to leave their car. Attendees will begin by pulling into Little John’s and going around the driveway loop at the front entrance where they will order (or show their printed email receipt if they pre-ordered) to volunteers. Their order will be prepped delivered to each car contact free (Little John's is located at 5302 Verona Road in Fitchburg).
The cost is $10 for a bowl of soup and $10 for a locally-made ceramic bowl. There will also be a "pay it forward" option for soup in which people can pay for someone else's bowl. This is a great option for people who are unable to attend, but still want to support Habitat.
The event will also include a silent auction and a raffle, which can be found at habitatdane.org along with pre-ordering soup and bowls. Items won in the silent auction and the raffle will be included in your order when you pick up your food during Souper Bowl.
Last year’s event was attended by more than 1,200 and raised more than $27,000 to help build affordable housing throughout Dane County.
Formed in 1993, the UW-Madison Chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is now building its 17th home in Madison. Money raised from the Souper Bowl goes to support the construction of Habitat homes.
Through their volunteer network, generous donors and sales from their two Habitat ReStores, Habitat is helping families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter.
In Dane County alone 1 in 8 people live in poverty, including 16% of all Dane County children.
Learn more by calling 608-255-1549 or visit www.habitatdane.org.
