After successfully enrolling more than 100 consumers in qualified health plan coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, Bret LaBuwi, Nicole LaBuwi and Erin Barth of First Choice Insurance Solutions (FCIS) joins the ranks of the 2021 Marketplace Elite Circle of Champions as an Elite member again.
Each year, the Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes thousands of agents and brokers across America—highlighting their hard work, expertise, and service. Whether they’re helping individuals complete an application, select a plan, or manage coverage, agents and brokers play a critical role in the success of the Health Insurance Marketplace.
To commemorate the hard work and commitment of agents and brokers, CMS created the Marketplace Circle of Champions program which provides special recognition to agents who demonstrate their expertise and experience in helping consumers find health coverage with providing a high number of enrollments.
While Nicole LaBuwi and Barth achieved this status during the first two weeks of Open Enrollment, the entire team are all on track to reach more than 600 enrollments during the Open Enrollment period that goes through Dec. 15, 2020.
This achievement, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), recognizes the LaBuwis and Barth for the dedication, expertise, and service they gave to consumers over this current Open Enrollment Period.
“We thank LaBuwi, LaBuwi and Barth of FCIS for providing their trusted advice and exceptional service to consumers to help them enroll in coverage,” said Randy Pate, Director of the Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “Helping 100+ consumers each during the Open Enrollment Period is an achievement to be proud of in such a short amount of time.”
“At FCIS, we pride ourselves on our services being free of charge, providing personalized guidance, ongoing support and local, expert help,” explains Nicole LaBuwi, co-owner of FCIS. “Helping folks make important decisions about their health care benefits and premiums during a short Open Enrollment Period (Nov 1 – Dec 15) is our ultimate goal to make this process as easy as possible, we promise,” said Nicole LaBuwi.
Eligible consumers can enroll in Marketplace coverage during this year’s Open Enrollment Period, which runs through Dec. 15, 2020. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling can contact FCIS at 608-318-1200.
FCIS is located at 1261 W. Main St. Ste 101 and offers health, dental, vision, Medicare and Employee Benefit solutions. Visit myFCIS.com or contact FCIS at 608-318-1200.
