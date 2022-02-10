A Sun Prairie businessman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for failing to pay $622,702 in employment taxes, as the judge warned others not to cheat on paying taxes to the IRS.
Joseph Kott, 44, owner of Alpha Electric, LLC, pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced Feb. 8 in federal court.
From 2014 to 2018, Kott didn’t pay withheld income taxes and employment taxes, according to the federal indictment. He also failed to pay the employer’s matching share of FICA and Medicare taxes.
IRS investigators reviewed Kott’s personal and business bank accounts and showed that he had money to pay taxes.
In the government’s sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said Kott “added the trifecta of fraud” by cheating the government out of Payroll Protection Program funds in April 2020 when he obtained $75,106 for his business.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said Kott’s sentence should send a message to other employers not to cheat the IRS.
Peterson said business owners need to know that if they get caught they will face substantial prison and have to pay back the money to the IRS.
Kott wrote in a statement to the court before sentencing that an employee made $40,000 in unauthorized purchases in a company credit card and that’s why he was short on cash. The prosecutor said there was no evidence the theft occurred and that Kott controlled the finances of the company.
Kott’s defense argument was that he should not go to prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peterson said the prison sentences in criminal cases are not taken off the table during the pandemic.
United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea had asked that the court sentence Kott to 2-2 1/2 years in prison.
Kott is to report to prison on April 7. His prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release.