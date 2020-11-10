The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) will host two community engagement events on Thursday, Nov. 12 to learn more about the Secondary Boundary and Bell Time Task Force’s work to date.
One open house is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. and the second is from 7-8 p.m., and an RSVP is required. Individuals seeking to attend must complete this online form and indicate which time they will be attending. Attendees will then receive a Zoom link to the virtual meeting sent to the email address provided prior to the meeting. Attendees must RSVP by 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 to receive the Zoom link. Each meeting includes this format:
• Opening presentation by task force co-chairs (Bryn Horton and Janet Rosseter);
• Participants will then be placed in breakout rooms for discussion and feedback;
• Volunteers from the task force will facilitate the breakout rooms and will gather feedback on specific questions.
On Nov. 18, the task force will begin exploring different options for middle school boundaries. There are additional planned engagement sessions in January, March, and May to further interact with the community as the work of the task force progresses towards recommendations for boundaries and bell times for Sun Prairie School Board consideration.
