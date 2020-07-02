DeWitt LLP law firm recently announced attorney and Sun Prairie resident Jeff Goldman was elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Wisconsin and was also elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estates Council (ACTEC).
ACTEC is a group of peer-elected trust and estate attorneys across the US and abroad. Fellows must have more than 10 years of experience in the active practice of probate and trust law or estate planning, and are elected based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching and participating in bar activities. It is their aim to improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws, procedures, and professional responsibility.
Goldman is the Chair of the DeWitt’s Trust & Estates Group and focuses on estate planning, probate, trust administration and trust, estate, and fiduciary litigation. His clients include those needing estate planning; beneficiaries of estates or trusts; personal representatives and trustees; banks and trust companies; businesses and individuals needing representation in disputes; and charitable entities looking to achieve tax-exempt status and maintain federal and state compliance.
He has served as an adjunct professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School where he has taught estate and trust administration and dispute resolution.
Goldman earned his law degree, cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School and his B.A. in Economics from the University of Washington. He is a member of the Dane County Bar Association, Wisconsin State Bar Association, New York State Bar Association and Washington State Bar Association (inactive). He is a Board Member of Breast Cancer Recovery and a former President of the Madison Estate Council.
DeWitt LLP is one of the 10 largest law firms based in Wisconsin; learn more information at dewittllp.com.
