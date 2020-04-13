All three incumbents on the Sun Prairie City Council were reelected on Tuesday, April 7 to the council, according to final vote tabulations made public on Monday, April 13.
In District 2, incumbent Theresa Stevens beat challenger Brent Eisberner 1,242 votes, or nearly 60 percent of the vote, to 822 votes or about 40 percent of the vote.
Newcomer Hugh Cha lost his challenge to incumbent District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie in a 1,217 to 891 vote tally. Cha’s first run for Sun Prairie elective office was marred by a racist Facebook post that was also quickly denounced by Crombie.
In District 4, incumbent Alder Mary Polenske withstood a challenge from newcomer David Virgell by a tally of 1,578 or 71 percent of the vote to 642 votes, or roughly 29 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Steve Stocker was not challenged in District 1.
Karofsky wins Supreme Court, Marsy’s Law OK’d
Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky defeated conservative Justice Dan Kelly to win a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in results released Monday from last week’s chaotic spring election.
The race was officially nonpartisan, but the high court has become heavily politicized in recent years. Liberal groups poured more than $2.4 million into the race for Karofsky, while conservatives spent more than $2.5 million for Kelly — who also drew President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Karofsky’s victory narrows the court’s conservative majority to 4-3 and gives liberals a shot at seizing control when the next seat comes open in 2023.
Wisconsin voters have approved amending the state constitution to guarantee crime victims more rights.
The measure passed easily in results reported Monday from last week’s election.
The Wisconsin Constitution and state law already lay out a host of victim rights. The amendment largely duplicates that existing language but goes further in several areas.
Victims will now have the right to seal information or records that could be used to locate them and the right to be heard at plea and parole hearings.
They will be allowed to opt out of participating in depositions conducted by defense attorneys or opposing attorneys in civil matters.
That provision will make it harder for criminal defendants to sue them.
Wisconsin constitutional amendments must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum before they can be added to the document.
The Legislature passed the victim rights amendment in November 2017 and November 2019.
The affirmative election results mean it’s now part of the constitution.
Other races
Former vice president Joe Biden was declared the winner in the Democratic Party primary for president over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who decided last week to withdraw from the presidential campaign for the party’s nomination.
Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump was also declared the winner of the Republican presidential primary with no opponent on the ballot.
Candidates for the Districts 3 and 19 Dane County supervisory districts — Analiese Eicher and Teran Peterson — were not challenged for the Dane County Board.
Incumbents Tom Weber and Carol Albright were also reelected to the Sun Prairie School Board. They had no opposition.
--Associated Press contributed to this report
