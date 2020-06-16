Foss Swim School continues their expansion in the Midwest with the opening of a new school in Sun Prairie. Enrollment for the new Sun Prairie location at 2670 W. Main St. begins July 7 with an opening date of Oct. 14.
Foss Swim School has been teaching swimmers of all ages to swim and swim well since 1993. Foss currently has 17 Swim Schools throughout the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Fargo, Ankeny, Missouri and Chicago areas, and two Little Fishes Swim Schools in St. Louis. The company is well-known for its great teachers, custom pools, and strong Swim Path curriculum.
Their learning centers around laughter, confidence and mastery. Guided by its Love Water philosophy, Foss teaches water safety skills to enrich students' lives.
“We’re taking the necessary precautions and following regulatory guidelines so we can confidently open our Foss Swim School in Sun Prairie,” said Susan Foss, the company's co-founder and CEO. “We are so excited to continue sharing our passion for helping students learn to love the water in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.”
The Foss Swim School is located between the Grand on Main development and the new senior housing complex at 2670 W. Main St.
Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993 and created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. For more information, visit fossswimschool.com/sunprairie.
