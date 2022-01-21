The office portion of the 134,000 sq. ft. facility approved by the Sun Prairie City Council to be constructed in the Sun Prairie Business Park includes a large area for a corporate logo to be placed on the building.
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders on Tuesday Jan. 18 approved a conditional use permit for Property Acquisition Company LLC to exceed the maximum building height limit in the Suburban Industrial Zoning District and for relief from the design standards in the SI Zoning District for the construction of a 134,000 sq. ft. industrial building.
The building, which the company said in a letter of intent would serve as US corporate headquarters for a company, is located east of North Bristol Street, north of Technology Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
“Upon completion of the project, approximately 140 jobs will be created with the potential for additional job creation after planned near-future expansion of the facility,” the letter of intent reads.
The company plans to use contractor JH Findorff & Son Inc. to construct the new facility beginning in May, with a March 2023 completion anticipated.
The industrial food production and storage facility — referred to in city planning documents as “Project Delta” — will operate five days per week, 24-hours per day, with an occasional six-day production week during peak season, according to the letter of intent. The largest shift — the first shift — will employ 80-90 workers out of a total of approximately 140.
The proposed facility will consist of USA Corporate Offices, Production Operations and Distribution Center, according to the letter of intent.
Access to the property will be from a planned future road north of the existing Riddell building extending east from North Bristol Street to Technology Drive. That access includes a truck driveway and a separate access to an employee parking lot, according to the letter.