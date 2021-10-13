The Dane County Fair Association, Inc. donated more than $5,000 to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin for its Adopt A Dairy Cow program.
The 2021 Dane County Fair partnered with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin for their Farm Fresh Day that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
For a portion of that Saturday, the Dane County Fair donated $1 from each cash admission to the Adopt A Dairy Cow program. Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin also hosted a booth with a dairy calf for attendees to meet and learn more about the program.
"We are grateful for Dane County Fair's organization, efforts, and partnership with Second Harvest. This raised $5,675 for our Adopt A Dairy Cow campaign, which helps bring milk to those facing hunger. The need for milk and other dairy tends to be great with our partner agencies, so these funds will make a big difference in us being able to provide access to our communities," said Katie Sabalones, Marketing Coordinator for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
The Dane County Fair is honored to participate in this program and partner with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. The fair plans to partner with more local organizations in the future to continue to support the community.
The Dane County Fair; a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is home to free concerts, stunt shows, animals, thousands of youth projects, a carnival, and all the best fair foods. With a more than 160-year history, the Dane County Fair plans to return to Alliant Energy Center, July 21–24, 2022. For more information, visit danecountyfair.com.