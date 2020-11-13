Despite 61 pages of comments opposing it, the Colorado Commons apartment complex development will be reconsidered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Dec. 8, thanks to action taken Nov. 20 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.
On Oct. 27, the commission rejected two items relating to the proposed 284-unit, multi-building multifamily development: an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan and a general development plan.
In a memo to the commission, City Planning Director Tim Semmann explained what happened after the meeting.
Semmann said City Attorney Mark Leonard pointed out that per state statutes the comprehensive plan amendment should not be forwarded to the City Council for consideration, because commissioners did not recommend the change.
“Interpretations of the statute language have varied with respect to this issue, but recently, the League of Municipalities issued an opinion on the matter indicating that it is their interpretation that the adoption of a comprehensive plan or amendment to an adopted plan needs to be approved and moved forward by the plan commission before the council can take up the matter,” Semmann wrote in the memo. “In other words, this is one area where the Plan Commission, by voting against a plan amendment, actually makes the decision to deny vs. just making a recommendation to the City Council.”
Both Leonard and a city consulting attorney agreed with the League’s opinion.
After learning of the opinion, District 3 Alder and Sun Prairie Plan Commissioner Maureen Crombie asked for the item to be placed back on the commission’s Nov. 10 agenda seeking a motion to reconsider.
Mayor Paul Esser — who expressed frustration after the commission’s actions on Oct. 27 — explained the circumstances during the Nov. 10 meeting, and accepted no public comment about the reconsideration.
But area residents had plenty to say about the reconsideration — about 61 pages worth (see the online version of this story to read all the comments).
“The residents of West Prairie Village have been voicing concerns against building an apartment for months,” wrote Wildwood Street resident Shankar Pattabiraman.
“It is disappointing that we voted for a mayor of Sun Prairie who has least amount of citizens interest and ignores all our concerns,” Pattabiraman wrote in his comments to the commission. “Two to three elected alders are still supporting the mayor’s pursuit to impose [his] will by bringing [up] the same topic again favoring the builder and [the] mayor’s interests. I [and] the resident[s] of West Prairie Village have been misled by the city that the land is not under a classification/zoning that allows apartments. We all purchased our single family [homes] with a trust that the city would not change the classifications and cause us trouble.”
Former Sun Prairie School Board member and area resident Jim McCourt questioned the commission’s ability to reconsider the item without additional information or a change in the proposal, calling it “a crock.”
“As I have already voiced my opposition to this plan change and the vote already turned it down, I don’t understand the reconsideration since there have been no new changes to the plan to warrant the reconsideration,” McCourt wrote. “It is disappointing that this is how the process works.”
McCourt repeated previously stated concerns that the area is a residential neighborhood that the proposed apartment building does not fit into.
“The streets are too narrow for the traffic and parking that will result in the streets,” McCourt wrote.
“The height difference of these buildings compared to residential houses is too different,” McCourt wrote. “The residents do not want it. The property values will decline with this across the street.
“I have heard that the developer says the property values should increase with this development, they are completely wrong,” McCourt added.
“The only way an apartment in a residential neighborhood would increase the values would be if the neighborhood was in a blighted area and the apartment was seen as an improvement to a blight,” McCourt added, “[but] that is not the case here.
“I am really upset that the mayor’s comments to lead the commission to believe that it would go to the council even if voted down should be a reason for reconsideration,” McCourt wrote. “I would hope that the commission voted based on the facts and that their decision to vote against it had nothing to do with the fact that it was not to be binding. This reconsideration without added information is a crock and should not be happening.”
“I am once again writing to ask that you listen to the constituents who voted you into office and say NO to the apartments,” wrote Colorado Avenue resident Diana McFarland. “We bought our home with the understanding that the city would follow the comprehensive plan. High density residential in this area would be a severe negative impact on my home. We have already waited so long for our neighborhood park that my children will be too old to use it while we wait for the city to do right by our neighborhood. Do not add insult to injury by putting an apartment complex across the street as well.”
“I oppose the proposed Colorado Commons apartments near West Prairie Village,” wrote Michigan Avenue resident Saradhi Tallapaneni.
“I moved here in 2014 thinking that it is peaceful, calm and secure neighborhood,” Tallapanemi added. “But with lots of commercial development around WPV, we are already noticing hike in taxes, security concerns, family and kids safety, increased traffic, increase in kids size in schools…etc.”
“I am neither strongly for or against the proposed apartment complex,” wrote Walnut Hill resident Tracy Frank.
“I don’t think it is a great location for this many apartments and am concerned given that there are the 660 units that have already been approved right next to this property that have yet to be built,” Frank added. “Seems like a lot of units in a relatively small area. At the same time, Gebhardt has done their homework and due diligence in connecting with the neighborhood and making adjustments on the proposal . . . one big concern of mine is if this is rejected then what’s next? Will this property just sit there until another developer tries to buy it and put up apartments? Do we have a realistic vision for the use of this given property since there is no movement on it as it stands in the plan. I’m still in favor of the entire parcel becoming a city park.
“If we can approve thousands of apartment units, commercial properties galore and build three new schools where the population is booming then why isn’t there a major park proposal anywhere west of 151 within all the new development?” Frank concluded.
The commission, without discussion, voted 7-1, with one commissioner absent, to reconsider both Colorado Commons items as part of its Dec. 8 agenda.
Esser said the commission will accept public comments and testimony again “as if we’d never heard the items before.”
