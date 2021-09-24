A fire on Sept. 24 in the Town of Burke resulted in $30,000 in damage, according to Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Corey Quinn.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded along with the Madison Fire Dept. for a report of a structure fire at Burke Truck and Equipment 5337 Reiner Road in the Town of Burke.
Quinn said SPFR units first on scene encountered moderate smoke coming from the roof of a 50-by-50 machine shop with all occupants evacuated and accounted for.
Crews entered the structure and found the origin of the fire to have been a workbench near an interior wall.
Quinn said crews found extension from the fire inside the wall adjacent to the work bench that extended into the attic.
Crews cut open the wall and entered the attic to search for fire. Crews made an aggressive fire attack in the attic and knocked down flames within 10 minutes of the first arriving unit on scene.
An investigation into the fire conducted by SPF&R revealed nothing suspicious in nature.
Quinn said fire crews credited the quick actions of employees on scene who deployed fire extinguishers on the initial fire before evacuating, with helping to slow the fire before SPF&R units arrived.
No injuries to occupants or fire crews were reported. Initial damages to the structure estimated to be around $30,000.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue was assisted by City of Madison Fire Dept., Sun Prairie EMS, Marshall Fire Dept., and the Cottage Grove Fire Dept.