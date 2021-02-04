Sun Prairie Area School District logo (2018)
Contributed

The Sun Prairie Area School District announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3 that all district classes will be virtual on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 due to anticipated snowfall.

Parents and local media were notified by both email and a voice mail message from the district on Wednesday afternoon.

"In order to notify you by 3 p.m. today as prior communication indicated, we will be holding a virtual day of instruction tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 4th," the notice from the district reads. "We have been monitoring the winter weather conditions closely and have made this decision due to the uncertainty of the weather during the time that students will be walking/riding from school," the email concludes. "Look for a message from your coaches regarding athletic competitions and practices.Please stay safe."

Load comments