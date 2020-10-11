Bob Power is hoping more people like Matt Harms help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Colonial Club. On Tuesday, Harms gave the club a check for $5,000 to help kick off the club’s 50th anniversary celebration.
“Well, we’re going to finally kick off our 50th anniversary fundraising campaign,” Power said.
“We had intended to do that in April, but COVID got in the way. And so we were more focused on adjusting to everything that brought to us,” Power said.
Because there are different dates to mark the history of the club, the actual date of the 50th anniversary seems to be a moving target, according to Power.
“The articles of incorporation were written in 1969, ground was broken in 1970 and the doors opened in 1971,” Power said. “We had picked this year mainly because there’s a 25th anniversary plaque out there that was from 1995. So it made sense to use the 1970 [date], but in theory, our 50th anniversary from being open will be next year. So it makes sense that we can just go ahead and continue to kick off this campaign.”
“Well, just what they do for the older community here, the services they provide,” Harms said when asked why he believed it was important to financially support the Colonial Club. “I do want to mention that Kathy Forrest, who works for Harms Insurance Group, is the president [of the Colonial Club board].”
Harms has also helped the club in other ways — from assisting the club in finding a bratwurst vendor for its annual Brat Sale to putting together a team to help with the StrawberryFest run/walk each year.
“We talked about something we could do really nice for the Colonial Club and giving a lead gift to kick off the campaign seemed like something that maybe we’ll get other people,” Harms said. “At the end of the year is typically when myself and a lot of people look at donations and tax planning and all that. We’re hoping that if people see that, they’ll remember Colonial Club, that they’ve been here 50 years and all they’ve done and hopefully we’ll get some donations.”
Serving communities throughout Northeast Dane County, the Colonial Club offers adult day care, on-site and home-delivered meals, in-home supportive care, case management services, educational opportunities, exercise classes, activities and trips. The cities, towns and villages of Sun Prairie, Bristol, Burke, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Marshall and Medina have come to know the Colonial Club as a leading provider of services and programs for older adults.
In non-COVID times, the Colonial Club offers banquet facilities and catering for all age groups, hosts the weekly Sun Prairie Rotary Club meetings, a polling site during election times, hosts community groups, receptions and parties for groups from 10 to 150.
And even though the club is closed right now, activity is still taking place: The club delivers roughly 200 home-delivered meals to home-bound seniors daily; has case managers helping with home bound seniors and the Adult Day Center is open, too. But there’s more.
“For the last few months, we’re doing a movie day. We’ll let the first 10 people that sign up come in and watch a movie in the auditorium. We still take appointments for the exercise room. We have two or three people that are religiously good every day coming in and getting on the treadmill or the recumbent bike. We had two new pieces of equipment in the last year and people have really enjoyed that. The computer lab — we’re taking appointments for that. So people can come in and do that. And case management, this is the extremely busy time of year because of the Medicare part D sign up stuff,” Power said.
For more information about donating to the Colonial Club, go online to https://www.colonialclub.org/giving or call 608-837-4611.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.